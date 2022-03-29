A man named Mohammed Yusuf Khan living as a tenant in the house in Indore owned by Yakoob Mansoori and his brothers is threatened by the landlords over PM Modi’s photo. A video of Mohammed Yusuf Khan appeared on 29th March 2022 in which he informed about the incident. Mohammed Yusuf Khan reached the office of the Police Commissioner (CP office) situated at Regal Square on Tuesday 29th March 2022 to report the incident in a public hearing. The CP office holds such a public hearing every Tuesday.

इंदौर में युसुफ ने घर में लगाई PM मोदी की फोटो, तो बिफर उठा मकान मालिक; फोटो हटाने को किया मजबूर, साथ ही घर खाली कराने की धमकी भी दे डाली pic.twitter.com/c3rUjZRMft — Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) March 29, 2022

Mohammed Yusuf Khan said, “For the last few decades I am living in a house in the Peer Gali area. Sharif Mansoori, Yakoob Mansoori, and Sultan Mansoori own that house. They are bothering me saying why have you put PM Modi’s photo on the walls of the house. They have threatened me saying we will beat you if you don’t remove the photo of Narendra Modi and we will throw you out with all your belongings. As the month of Ramzan is not far, it is not good that this photo remains here.”

Revealing his inclinations toward the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said, “I am connected with the ideology of Sangh (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). I am very much fond of this ideology. I often read their books and other available content. So the ideology has grabbed my mind. I often read their articles, etc.”

He further said, “It has been quite a long since I have put PM Modi’s photo on the wall of the house. I want to register a complaint that the landlords Yakoob Mansoori, Sharif Mansoori, and Sultan Mansoori are pressurizing me to remove this photo. They have also threatened me and asked me to vacate the house. Few politicians and police have also bothered me in this regard for the last eight days. They have caused us so much tension that my mother had a heart attack. Right now she is admitted to the hospital. I am in great trouble. I request the officers to relieve me of this troublesome situation.”

Additional DCP Manisha Pathak Soni said, “A case appeared in the public hearing at the CP office situated near the Regal Square. A youth had informed that he has put a photo of the honourable Prime Minister in his rented house and the owners of that house are causing trouble to him. This is an issue regarding his freedom of expression. The police will ensure the necessary action in this case. Peer Gali falls under the Sadar Bazar police station so the case is in the area of the same police station. The concerned police inspector and other officials are instructed to take the necessary actions in this case.”

It is notable that besides PM Modi’s photo, Mohammed Yusuf Khan’s house also has photos of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.