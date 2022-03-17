Speaking about the present law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, said that presently the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is ‘very good’ and is improving further.

Kuldiep Singh was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the DG parade, which was carried out ahead of the 83rd raising day ceremony of the CRPF that will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Saturday. This is for the first time the force is observing the occasion outside Delhi-NCR. HM Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the event.

“The situation is very good (in Jammu and Kashmir). CRPF is working as an aid to civil authorities and is providing its assistance to the local government. The situation has improved a lot and is improving further,” he said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief also confirmed that since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019, there have been almost no incidents of stone-pelting in the valley. “It is not as if the situation is out of hand. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone-pelting are almost nil,” he added.

He also claimed that the number of foreign terrorists infiltrating the country and carrying out attacks has decreased. Applauding the bravery and courage of his personnel, the CRPF DG further said that from March 1, 2021, to March 16, 2022, the CRPF neutralised 175 terrorists and apprehended 183 others in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the same time period, 415 weapons, 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 1400 kg of explosives, 225 grenades, 115 bombs, 615 IEDs, 2400 detonators, and 5336 gelatin sticks worth Rs 3.27 crore, as well as 25,775 kg of narcotic substances were seized, he stated.

Moreover, during the same time period, the force apprehended 699 Naxals and neutralised 19 Naxals in various operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states, he added.

Further stating how during the operations, the force lost its 12 members and 169 others were injured, Singh said, “New challenges do come with the passage of time and we are focused on modernisation of the force and providing our personnel with latest weapons, bullet-proof vehicles and other equipment to enhance operation capabilities,” he said, adding medical assistance compact ambulances were also provided to evacuate injured personnel during anti-terrorism operations.

When asked about the recent killing of a CRPF personnel on leave in Kashmir Valley, he said it was the first such incident this year and that security agencies acted quickly and apprehended the perpetrator.

Terrorists shot dead CRPF jawan Mukthar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora village of Shopian district on March 12.

“Terrorists also keep a watch who is coming and who is going. He was on leave and was killed but the culprit behind the murder was arrested and the law will take its own course and he will be punished as per the law, he said.