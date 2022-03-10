On Thursday, comedian Kapil Sharma said that the reports saying that he had refused to invite the team of the movie The Kashmir Files to his show are not correct. He said that there was no point in explaining the reason to those who had already believe that the allegations are true. Notably, the movie’s director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri himself had said that the show had refused to invite the team of his movie.

Responding to one of his fans who asked whether he was scared to promote Vivek Ranjan Agnohotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the Kapil Sharma Show, he said that it was not at all true. “What is the use of explaining to the rest who have accepted the truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user- never believe in a sided story in today’s social media world. Thanks”, he tweeted.

This is after the Kapil Sharma Show and its makers were heavily trolled on social media after reports saying that they not allowed the promotion of the Kashmir Files on the show. The fact was highlighted by Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who had tweeted over not being invited to Kapil Sharma’s talk show for the promotions of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. He had shared that he was not invited because the film, according to the makers of the show, did not have a big commercial star cast. “They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have a big commercial star. #FACT”, the Director tweeted.

“Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and good actors are considered as NOBODIES”, he had added in the series of tweets.

On March 7, Agnihotri had further said that it was entirely Kapil Sharma and the producer of the show to decide upon the invitations on the Kapil Sharma Show. “It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank”, he had said responding to a fan who had expressed his desire to see the film’s cast on the comedy show.

It is important to note that the film is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and stars senior actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in important roles. The film takes viewers back to 1989, when due to rising Islamic Jihad, conflict erupted in Kashmir, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

As reported earlier, the ideological isolation of the film is not only restricted to limiting its promotion but has also resulted in film critics like Anupama Chopra seemingly sabotaging the film before its release. NDTV was caught tweaking the SEO settings by calling The Kashmir Files a ‘propaganda film’ months before its release. The film has also landed into legal troubles with certain people wanting to stall its release.

The film is based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It was originally slated to be released in theatres on January 26, 2022, but was postponed because of the increasing number of COVID-19 instances. It is now scheduled to release on March 11.