Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsThe Kashmir Files: Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub plays 'victim', claims slogan against terrorists...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

The Kashmir Files: Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub plays ‘victim’, claims slogan against terrorists is directed towards Muslims

Rana Ayyub has falsely claimed that the slogan was against Indian Muslims, even though there is no mention of the word Muslim or any religious identity in that slogan. "Gaddar' just means enemies of the nation, which, in the context of the movie, means the separatists and terrorists.

OpIndia Staff
Rana Ayyub claims slogans against terrorists were directed towards Muslims
Rana Ayyub, image via BBC
6

On Monday (March 14), The Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub falsely claimed that a slogan intended for terrorists and enemies of India was directed towards common Indian Muslims.

Following the release of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files‘ on Friday (March 11), a Twitter user named Rohit Bishnoi had shared visuals from a movie theatre wherein the audience was heard chanting slogans against the terrorists and enemies of India.

As per the video, a man in the audience had yelled, “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro Saalo ko (Shoot the traitors of this nation).” Other slogans heard in the video were that of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (victory to mother India).

He was soon joined by other members of the audience, who repeated the slogan in unison. ‘The Kashmiri Files’ depicted the barbarism, committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form. And the vcitims are yet to receive justice, even after 3 decades.

It was thus understandable that the people’s angst was directed towards the terrorists, who committed such unspeakable atrocities against the Hindu pandits, who were also in cahoots with separatists, enemies of India who want Kashmir to secede from India. However, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub just assumed that the slogan was against Indian Muslims, even though there is no mention of the word Muslim or any religious identity in that slogan. “Gaddar’ just means enemies of the nation.

It is not clear why Rana Ayyub claimed that Indian Muslims are being called ‘Gaddar’. It is also not understood why the journalist equates Indian Muslims with ‘traitors’ or why has she concluded that a slogan calling for the glory of Mother India is ‘against Indian Muslims’.

Rana Ayyub tries to whitewash terrorists by deviating public discourse

In a tweet on Monday (March 14), The Washington Post columnist labelled the anti-terror sloganeering as a symbol of ‘anti-Muslim hate’ by regular Hindus.

“The anti-Muslim hate in theatres is not by political terrorists. It is by the regular majority. There is a reason the film is being declared tax free, the director doing a photo op with the Prime Minister. And some sick liberals will sermonise Muslims to defeat fascism,” she claimed.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub used the slogans, chanted by some audience members, to sympathise with the terrorists and deviate public discourse from the atrocities committed against Hindu Pandits to Indian Muslims.

It comes as no surprise since the ‘journalist’ is known to sympathise with radical Islamists. Rana Ayyub thus tried to carefully tweak the narrative in favour of the terrorists who were at the forefront of the genocide in the Kashmir Valley.

Islamists had earlier tried to ban the release of The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files‘ film is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by the fanatic radical Islamists in Kashmir in 1990 and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus following that. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Mrinal Kulkarni are in lead roles.

The film was opposed by many Islamists before its release. A petition was also filed in the Bombay high court after the trailer of the film was published on YouTube. The petition sought a ban on the release of the film citing that it could potentially hurt the sentiments of the Muslims in the country.

The Bombay high court had dismissed the petition clearing the way of releasing the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The movie has received overwhelming support from the masses, thereby making it a commercial success as well bringing critical acclaim.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRana Ayyub news, Kashmir Files news, desh ke gaddaron ko
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Kashmir Files: Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub plays ‘victim’, claims slogan against terrorists is directed towards Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

‘There are 25+ US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine’: Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard reveals in a video, calls for ceasefire around the labs

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wants to stop the Neutrino Observatory project at Theni, writes to PM Modi citing environmental concerns

OpIndia Staff -

Shot dead for delivering justice: Read how JKLF terrorists assassinated Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo to avenge the death sentence to Maqbool Bhat

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaning ‘journalist’ blames September 1990 Rath Yatra for January 1990 Kashmiri Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff -

‘His greed pulled the party down’: Sunil Jakhar slams Congress party over its decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM

OpIndia Staff -

Aligarh: Muslim students claim they were barred entry into college for wearing hijab, administration says rule in existence for over 15 years

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Protests erupts in Bhatkal after a movie theatre reportedly halted the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to make way for Radhe Shyam

OpIndia Staff -

‘India’s history needs to be liberated from Nehruvian-Marxist ecosystem’: How Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and others dismantled the Leftist agenda at St Xavier’s debate

OpIndia Staff -

Viral post claims Ugandan police officer attacked journalist with a catapult for asking ‘irrelevant questions’, here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,716FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com