On Monday (March 14), The Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub falsely claimed that a slogan intended for terrorists and enemies of India was directed towards common Indian Muslims.

Following the release of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files‘ on Friday (March 11), a Twitter user named Rohit Bishnoi had shared visuals from a movie theatre wherein the audience was heard chanting slogans against the terrorists and enemies of India.

As per the video, a man in the audience had yelled, “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro Saalo ko (Shoot the traitors of this nation).” Other slogans heard in the video were that of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (victory to mother India).

He was soon joined by other members of the audience, who repeated the slogan in unison. ‘The Kashmiri Files’ depicted the barbarism, committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form. And the vcitims are yet to receive justice, even after 3 decades.

It was thus understandable that the people’s angst was directed towards the terrorists, who committed such unspeakable atrocities against the Hindu pandits, who were also in cahoots with separatists, enemies of India who want Kashmir to secede from India. However, ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub just assumed that the slogan was against Indian Muslims, even though there is no mention of the word Muslim or any religious identity in that slogan. “Gaddar’ just means enemies of the nation.

It is not clear why Rana Ayyub claimed that Indian Muslims are being called ‘Gaddar’. It is also not understood why the journalist equates Indian Muslims with ‘traitors’ or why has she concluded that a slogan calling for the glory of Mother India is ‘against Indian Muslims’.

Rana Ayyub tries to whitewash terrorists by deviating public discourse

In a tweet on Monday (March 14), The Washington Post columnist labelled the anti-terror sloganeering as a symbol of ‘anti-Muslim hate’ by regular Hindus.

“The anti-Muslim hate in theatres is not by political terrorists. It is by the regular majority. There is a reason the film is being declared tax free, the director doing a photo op with the Prime Minister. And some sick liberals will sermonise Muslims to defeat fascism,” she claimed.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rana Ayyub

Rana Ayyub used the slogans, chanted by some audience members, to sympathise with the terrorists and deviate public discourse from the atrocities committed against Hindu Pandits to Indian Muslims.

It comes as no surprise since the ‘journalist’ is known to sympathise with radical Islamists. Rana Ayyub thus tried to carefully tweak the narrative in favour of the terrorists who were at the forefront of the genocide in the Kashmir Valley.

Islamists had earlier tried to ban the release of The Kashmir Files

‘The Kashmir Files‘ film is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by the fanatic radical Islamists in Kashmir in 1990 and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus following that. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Mrinal Kulkarni are in lead roles.

The film was opposed by many Islamists before its release. A petition was also filed in the Bombay high court after the trailer of the film was published on YouTube. The petition sought a ban on the release of the film citing that it could potentially hurt the sentiments of the Muslims in the country.

The Bombay high court had dismissed the petition clearing the way of releasing the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. The movie has received overwhelming support from the masses, thereby making it a commercial success as well bringing critical acclaim.