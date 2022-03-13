Miscreants dressed as Nihang Sikhs damaged a Shiva idol at a Jagran close to Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on March 7. The incident was captured on CCTV. A case has been filed in the incident, and further investigation is underway.

As per reports, a Jagran was being organized by Naujawan Sabha at Katheria Bazaar near Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. After the Jagran was over at 5:30 AM, some miscreants dressed as Nihang Sikhs damaged the Shiva idol using barcha (lance). The CCTV footage of the area showed five miscreants dressed as Nihang Sikhs appearing from the back of the stage. One of them used the barcha and damaged the idol from behind. Then they moved to the front of the stage.

A few moments later, more miscreants appeared in the footage, and one of them further damaged the idol by hitting it with the barcha with full force. Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri alleged that when the miscreants came in front of the setup, they misbehaved with the organizers and used abusive language.

Hindu organizations demand action

All Indian Hindu Ekta Manch has demanded action against the miscreants. Vikram Gandotra, president of Hindu Ekta Manch, said if the administration fails to take action in seven days, they will hold a protest outside the Hall Gate.

In a video statement, Gandotra said, “The miscreants came dressed as Nihang Sikhs. Who they were could only be revealed after the investigation. It is a condemnable incident. God is one, but the miscreants have started indulging in such incidents for selfish motives.” He further added if the laws have been made only for Hindus as the other side even lynch the person over alleged sacrilege. Gandotra urged the administration to take action within a week else they had to start protests.

Police started investigation

Inspector Sukhwinder Singh was quoted by Hindustan Tehelka News Channel saying, “The police is checking the CCTV footage. There were two miscreants dressed as Nihangs who damaged the idol. Investigation is underway, and the culprits will be apprehended soon.”