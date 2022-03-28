Mukhtar Ansari and 12 of his associates have been charged under the Gangster Act in the infamous ambulance case by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Barabanki. The Police has named 12 persons from Mau, Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj for registering an ambulance with a false address and using it to carry them to and from Punjab Jail.

All accused in this case have been arrested.

Mukhtar Ansari, 12 others booked under Gangster Act in Ambulance case in UP https://t.co/R9kYFBQTxY — Republic (@republic) March 28, 2022

Mukhtar Ansari is a former MLA from Mau and belongs from Yusufpur in Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district of UP. The ambulance case involves the alleged use of forged paperwork to register an ambulance that was used to transport Mukhtar Ansari from a Ropar prison to a Mohali court. The UP Police launched an investigation into the case in March 2021 when it was discovered that the ambulance was registered in Barabanki.

Authorities revealed that paperwork such as voter ID cards and PAN cards submitted for the ambulance’s registration was forged.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered using forged papers from Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center’s Dr Alka Rai. According to the authorities, Ansari’s colleagues Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid went to Dr Rai to get her signature on fraudulent papers.

As per reports, the ambulance, with the registration number of UP 41 AT 7171 was registered in Barabanki in 2013 under a false address and was being illegally used in Punjab and UP for running errands for Ansari’s gang. Even the fitness testing had not been done since 2017.

Police had also said that the ambulance was also used to carry firearms by Ansari’s gang.

A charge sheet was filed against them all under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using documents as genuine), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), as well as Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Dr Alka Rai, the operator of Shyam Sanjivani Hospital and Research Center, Dr Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath Yadav, Anand Yadav of village Sarwan, Surendra Sharma, Mohd Shahid, Firoz Qureshi, Afroz alias Chunnu, Zafar alias Chanda, Salim, Mohd Suhaib Mujahid, and Mohd Jafri alias Shahid are the names of people accused in the case along with Mukhtar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal charges across the country and not only in Uttar Pradesh. The ex-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA has a long criminal record, having spent time in prisons in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, and Lucknow on extortion allegations. Ansari is now jailed at the Banda district jail after being moved from Punjab on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mukhtar Ansari’s gang is listed in Uttar Pradesh’s records as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191, and his assets have been seized under Section 14 A of the Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mukhtar Ansari, his family, and the gang have lost about Rs 390 crore as a result of Uttar Pradesh police actions.