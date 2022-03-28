Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMukhtar Ansari and his 12 aides charged with Gangster Act by Uttar Pradesh Police...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mukhtar Ansari and his 12 aides charged with Gangster Act by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Ambulance forgery case

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered using forged papers from Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center's Dr Alka Rai. According to the authorities, Ansari's colleagues Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid went to Dr Rai to get her signature on fraudulent papers.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari and his aides charged with gangster act in the ambulance case
CM Yogi Adityanath, (L), Gangster Mukhtar Ansari
6

Mukhtar Ansari and 12 of his associates have been charged under the Gangster Act in the infamous ambulance case by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Barabanki. The Police has named 12 persons from Mau, Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj for registering an ambulance with a false address and using it to carry them to and from Punjab Jail.

All accused in this case have been arrested.

Mukhtar Ansari is a former MLA from Mau and belongs from Yusufpur in Mohammadabad in Ghazipur district of UP. The ambulance case involves the alleged use of forged paperwork to register an ambulance that was used to transport Mukhtar Ansari from a Ropar prison to a Mohali court. The UP Police launched an investigation into the case in March 2021 when it was discovered that the ambulance was registered in Barabanki.

Authorities revealed that paperwork such as voter ID cards and PAN cards submitted for the ambulance’s registration was forged.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered using forged papers from Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center’s Dr Alka Rai. According to the authorities, Ansari’s colleagues Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid went to Dr Rai to get her signature on fraudulent papers.

As per reports, the ambulance, with the registration number of UP 41 AT 7171 was registered in Barabanki in 2013 under a false address and was being illegally used in Punjab and UP for running errands for Ansari’s gang. Even the fitness testing had not been done since 2017.

Police had also said that the ambulance was also used to carry firearms by Ansari’s gang.

A charge sheet was filed against them all under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using documents as genuine), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), as well as Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Dr Alka Rai, the operator of Shyam Sanjivani Hospital and Research Center, Dr Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath Yadav, Anand Yadav of village Sarwan, Surendra Sharma, Mohd Shahid, Firoz Qureshi, Afroz alias Chunnu, Zafar alias Chanda, Salim, Mohd Suhaib Mujahid, and Mohd Jafri alias Shahid are the names of people accused in the case along with Mukhtar Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal charges across the country and not only in Uttar Pradesh. The ex-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA has a long criminal record, having spent time in prisons in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, and Lucknow on extortion allegations. Ansari is now jailed at the Banda district jail after being moved from Punjab on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mukhtar Ansari’s gang is listed in Uttar Pradesh’s records as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191, and his assets have been seized under Section 14 A of the Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mukhtar Ansari, his family, and the gang have lost about Rs 390 crore as a result of Uttar Pradesh police actions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMukhtar Ansari news, gangster act in UP, Mukhtar Ansari property
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,732FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com