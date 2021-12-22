The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has confiscated illegal housing property worth Rs 10.10 Crore belonging to jailed mafia don and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari. The property is situated at Mahuabag locality in Gazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, and it includes 550.1 square meters of land where Ansari had built 17 shops. Ansari had raised these properties in the name of his son Abbad Ansari.

On Wednesday (December 22), district and police officials reached the marketing complex and started the confiscation process after a proper public announcement.

Vijay, one of the shopkeepers, told Opindia that they had no information about any such action till the time police and local administration reached the marking complex and asked to vacate.

“I was running my shop here for the past 20 years. We are vacating shops as per the order of the administration,” Vinay told OpIndia over the phone. However, the district administration said that shopkeepers were informed on Tuesday evening to vacate shops.

Ansari heads IS Gang 191

Mukhtar Ansari’s gang is registered as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191 in the record of Uttar Pradesh and his properties have been attached under Section 14 A of the Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has let loose bulldozers to demolish illegal properties of gangsters and mafias of the state, Section 14 A has left mafias bleeding. This section gives special power to the government to confiscate illegally raised properties of criminals.

In this case, the action was taken in the light of FIR lodged against Ansari under provisions of the Gangsters Act.

Proclamation notice of the seizure of properties of Mukhtar Ansari under section 14 A of Gangster Act. Image source News 18

Ansari was also running a hotel named Gazal Hotel at this marketing complex which was demolished in November last year.

This is the fifth case of the confiscation of the property belonging to this dreaded mafia politician and his family.

On December 8, the Gangipur district administration confiscated 1292.21 square meters of land at Deori Ballabhdas registered in the name of his wife. The land is worth Rs 9.44 Crore. Besides, two plots worth Rs 3 Crore belonging to Ansari’s close associate Shahjama alias Nayyar was also confiscated. Nayyar, a native of Bardah area, is currently in jail.

In November, the government confiscated his land property worth Rs 3 Crore located at Husainganj area of Lucknow. The aforesaid property was in form of 194 square meters purchased by Ansari in 2007 in the name of his wife Afshan Ansari. The circle rate of the land is Rs 1.45 Crore where the market rate has been estimated worth around Rs 3 Crore.

So far Uttar Pradesh police have caused a financial loss of over Rs 390 Crore to Mukhtar Ansari, his family, and the gang. Currently, Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail, and his illegal empire is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. On November 7, ED had questioned him in the alleged money laundering case.