Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRussia Ukraine war: Indian student shot while trying to escape from Kyiv, hospitalized
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Russia Ukraine war: Indian student shot while trying to escape from Kyiv, hospitalized

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv. The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," said Gen VK Singh.

OpIndia Staff
Indian student shot while trying to escape from Kyiv
Representational image, source- Onmanorama
4

On Friday, an Indian student was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine and was hospitalized immediately in Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The news was confirmed by the Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh who said that the student is in the hospital and is being treated.

“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv. The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality,” he added.

According to the reports, the Indian students in Ukraine are making their way back to India safe via countries neighboring Ukraine. The Indian government is also making all the required efforts to rescue all the Indian nationals trapped in the war. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh are looking into the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

Earlier one Indian national named Naveen from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv. Kharkiv is a big Ukrainian city in the Eastern region where intense fighting has been going on between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The MEA had confirmed the news with deep sorrow and had demanded the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine for safe passage for Indian nationals from the conflict zones.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students, most studying medicine, were stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Out of the total number, 60% have already reached India and are safe. Efforts are being made to evacuate the balance 40% of the Indian nationals.

The Indian government has started an evacuation operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ for the stranded Indian students. Several special flights have been running from Poland, Romania, and Hungary to bring the students home. Around 200 more students and Indian citizens reached Delhi yesterday on a special Indigo flight.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia in Ukraine, Ukraine war, Russia Ukraine war
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Russia Ukraine war: Indian student shot while trying to escape from Kyiv, hospitalized

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Railway designed ‘Kavach’ to be tested: Two trains, one with Minister Vaishnaw and other with Railway Board Chairman, will hurtle towards each other...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Let them fly on their broomsticks’: Russian space agency to stop delivery of rocket engines to USA after US sanctions

OpIndia Staff -

13,000 Indians moved out of Ukraine under Operation Ganga: CNN News 18 anchor asks why Indian students were not evacuated ‘earlier’. What Jyotiraditya Scindia...

OpIndia Staff -

West sponsored foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not be treated as Prisoners-of-War, warns Russian military: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

China reverts to its own currency in pursuing trade with Russia, opposes sanctions posed by the US, EU against Russia

OpIndia Staff -

How Congress ally MK Stalin is using the Russia-Ukraine war to fan the North-South divide in India after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Union of States’ remark

OpIndia Staff -

Russia-Ukraine war: Fire breaks at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which provides more than a fifth of electricity to Ukraine

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader’s daughter evacuated from Romania claims evacuating from Ukraine borders is not evacuation, Rahul Gandhi uses it to attack Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -

PM Gati Shakti will be the next game-changer like UPI: Piyush Goyal says the world wants to emulate India’s story

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,902FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com