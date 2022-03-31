Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeWorld'Symbol of Russian aggression in Ukraine': Samsung drops 'Z' from its Galaxy Z Fold...
Editor's picksFeaturedTechWorld
Updated:

‘Symbol of Russian aggression in Ukraine’: Samsung drops ‘Z’ from its Galaxy Z Fold phones in parts of Europe

Samsung will remove 'Z' from its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 series in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia of Northern Europe, where regional connotations related to "Z" have changed after the Russian-Ukraine war.

OpIndia Staff
Samsung Z 3
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 series
75

Samsung has decided to remove the letter ‘Z’ from its latest league of foldable smartphones, at least in the Baltic countries for now, after the symbol emerged as an icon for Russian aggression in Ukraine. Apparently, ‘Z’ will be removed from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 series in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia of Northern Europe, where regional connotations related to “Z” have changed after the Russian-Ukraine war.

The South Korean Tech Giant has entered the league by sidelining Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. While Samsung has issued no official statement regarding the rebranding of its Fold series and the dropping of Z, the local Samsung store websites have started referring to their smartphone series simply as Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3. Samsung has already stopped the supply of its products to Russia as part of its personal sanctions. While Samsung’s decision of dropping ‘Z’ in the three Baltic Countries that border Russia has been observed, it is yet to materialise in war-torn Ukraine itself.

Germany outlaws the use of the symbol ‘Z’ in opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Last week, two German states said they have outlawed public displays of the “Z” symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.

Anyone who uses the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Russia’s war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.

It is being reported that Germany is mulling over criminalising the use of the letter “Z” in the entire country, with authorities asserting that the use of the letter in some cases could constitute an endorsement of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

‘Z’ in the Ukraine-Russia Crisis

The letter “Z” has become a symbol of Russia’s war after it was found painted on military vehicles taking part in the invasion of Ukraine. Its meaning is not clear; some believe it represents a military zone, others suggest it refers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Russian defence ministry has indicated it stands for “za pobedu,” meaning “for victory.”

There have been multiple theories over what ‘Z’ symbolizes after the letter found its way on Russian tanks entering Ukraine. Russian nationalists have upheld it as an icon of brotherhood, while it could also be seen painted on major buildings in Russia as graffiti. Z could be seen engraved on Russian lawmakers’ coats. At the same time, Russian activists have used it in their demonstrations as well. Some theories suggest that ‘Z’ symbolizes Russia’s current enemy – Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President while others say it stands for ‘Zapad’ – meaning ‘The West’ in Russian.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Symbol of Russian aggression in Ukraine’: Samsung drops ‘Z’ from its Galaxy Z Fold phones in parts of Europe

OpIndia Staff -
The letter "Z" has become a symbol of Russia's war after it was found painted on military vehicles taking part in Ukraine invasion
News Reports

‘Hindus have suffered pain for very long, harmony cannot be achieved by words alone’: Pejavara Swamiji explains to Muslim delegation in Udupi

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to the plea, Shri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji reportedly acknowledged that peace and harmonious coexistence are very much necessary for a society to have a conducive atmosphere and that no one section of the society can achieve this objective.

Kashmiri teacher Dilip Bhan: How AAP discredited a petitioner in KMT case against Delhi Govt

West Bengal: Shahar Ali rapes 11-year-old cousin of girlfriend in Basirhat, inserts sticks in victim’s private parts

Punjab: Congress worker dies weeks after the attack, party demands action against AAP workers

Government to reduce AFSPA areas in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur: Home Minister Amit Shah

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,811FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com