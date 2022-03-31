Samsung has decided to remove the letter ‘Z’ from its latest league of foldable smartphones, at least in the Baltic countries for now, after the symbol emerged as an icon for Russian aggression in Ukraine. Apparently, ‘Z’ will be removed from Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 series in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia of Northern Europe, where regional connotations related to “Z” have changed after the Russian-Ukraine war.

In Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia Samsung has removed the Z branding from their foldables pic.twitter.com/0zbHYeMYyD — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 29, 2022

The South Korean Tech Giant has entered the league by sidelining Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. While Samsung has issued no official statement regarding the rebranding of its Fold series and the dropping of Z, the local Samsung store websites have started referring to their smartphone series simply as Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3. Samsung has already stopped the supply of its products to Russia as part of its personal sanctions. While Samsung’s decision of dropping ‘Z’ in the three Baltic Countries that border Russia has been observed, it is yet to materialise in war-torn Ukraine itself.

Germany outlaws the use of the symbol ‘Z’ in opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Last week, two German states said they have outlawed public displays of the “Z” symbol used by the Russian army in their invasion of Ukraine.

Anyone who uses the symbol at demonstrations or paints it on cars or buildings in a show of support for Russia’s war could risk up to three years in jail or a fine in Lower Saxony or Bavaria.

It is being reported that Germany is mulling over criminalising the use of the letter “Z” in the entire country, with authorities asserting that the use of the letter in some cases could constitute an endorsement of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

‘Z’ in the Ukraine-Russia Crisis

The letter “Z” has become a symbol of Russia’s war after it was found painted on military vehicles taking part in the invasion of Ukraine. Its meaning is not clear; some believe it represents a military zone, others suggest it refers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Russian defence ministry has indicated it stands for “za pobedu,” meaning “for victory.”

“Z” is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine. Some interpret “Z” as “Za pobedy” (for victory). Others – as “Zapad” (West). Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity pic.twitter.com/iWuBPhhdEb — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 6, 2022

There have been multiple theories over what ‘Z’ symbolizes after the letter found its way on Russian tanks entering Ukraine. Russian nationalists have upheld it as an icon of brotherhood, while it could also be seen painted on major buildings in Russia as graffiti. Z could be seen engraved on Russian lawmakers’ coats. At the same time, Russian activists have used it in their demonstrations as well. Some theories suggest that ‘Z’ symbolizes Russia’s current enemy – Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President while others say it stands for ‘Zapad’ – meaning ‘The West’ in Russian.