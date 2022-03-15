Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday announced his OTT platform, SRK+. He did the same by taking to social media accounts.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

While he has not given any details, Shah Rukh Khan hinted that it is coming soon.

In September 2021, it was widely speculated that Khan was to make his OTT debut on Disney Hotstar.

But the same was put on hold after Aryan was involved in drugs case.

Now it seems, Khan himself will launch an OTT platform. On the big screen, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan which is set to be released on 26th January 2023.