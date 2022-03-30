On Wednesday, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani slаmmed NCP MP Fauzia Khan in Rajya Sabha for her regressive approach and lack of awareness on the issue of child marriages. Khan had said in the parliament earlier today that young underage girls choose to marry because they remain unoccupied after a certain age limit.

“When we actually go into a village, we see that people refuse to keep their girls doing nothing till the age of 18 or 21 whatever. They say that the girls are not secure and so want to get married themselves. How do we ensure that the girls are kept occupied in some productive work whether it is skill development, education or something that occupies their minds until they reach marriageable age”, she asked as she also raised questioned the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment), Bill tabled by the Ministry in December 2021.

“Child marriage cannot be justified because the child has nothing better to do”, said Smriti Irani hitting out hard on the NCP MP from Maharashtra. “Women in the country marry because they are unoccupied, I think this is an anomaly that needs to be corrected. And specifically, young girls, who choose marriage because they have nothing better to do. I hope that the Member would retract that position”, she affirmed.

She added that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking all the steps to ensure that the girls under the age of marriageable age are secure and are being provided education. “Also, given the familial pressure for the child marriage, the government has ensured that there is constructive dialogue through the district administration and the state administration for particular communities”, she stated (Timestamp 50.03)

The Minister also stated that strict action against the family members and those attending the child marriages would be taken by the state. “There are various child rights organizations like the NCPCR who are also spreading awareness among the particular communities during particular seasons when more of such crimes are likely to occur. It is the family members of the children and the relatives attending the wedding who will be charged”, she added (Timestamp 46.03).

It is important to note that the government in December 2021, approved the proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women pan-India from 18 years to 21 years. The move seeks to bring gender equality to India. The Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy under the Constitution of India guarantee gender equality.

As India progresses, further opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers. There are imperatives for lowering the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), and improvements in nutrition levels as well as an increase in Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB). These are the main reasons for effecting the proposed legislation.

The Bill will also result in women attaining psychological maturity before marriage, exercising better reproductive rights, and better place in important health decisions including family planning, use of contraceptives, etc. Reportedly, on March 22, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has granted a three-month extension to the Standing Committee responsible for studying the Bill.