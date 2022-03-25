Delhi Police raids illegal bird market near Jama Masjid, many birds rescued

On Wednesday, Delhi Police in collaboration with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) raided the illegal bird market in Delhi. Police raided the Kabutar Market near Jama Masjid in a massive operation against the pervasive illicit wildlife trade. Thousands of birds were rescued from the hands of vendors.

The majority of the birds rescued are native parrots. They were held in cages here after being unlawfully hunted. Apart from that, several other native birds such as Muniya, hill Myanas, and pigeons were rescued. These rescued birds were in terrible condition.

The Delhi Police and Forest Department confiscated the birds, which included over 500 chicks, and they are now being treated and cared for at Wildlife SOS.

Image: Indiatimes

The birds were crowded into cramped cages and housed in rooms with little natural ventilation. Several young parakeets were discovered dead after being placed on top of each other in little cardboard boxes.

PETA India filed a complaint under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which led to the search. In addition, an FIR has also been filed in accordance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA) of 1972.

The birds were taken into custody by the Forest Department, and the rescued birds, which included adults, chicks, and juveniles, were placed in the care of Wildlife SOS under the direction of the Deputy Conservator of Forests.

Image: Indiatimes

The WPA makes it illegal to possess or sell wildlife species. Several of the bird species rescued on Friday were not indigenous to the National Capital and had to be smuggled in from neighbouring states. Despite the fact that the birds have been rescued, they require special attention to ensure their survival.

This illegal bird market in Delhi has been around for a long time and is located in front of the Red Fort, near the Jama Masjid. This sort of raid has occurred several times in the past. Nonetheless, the business of purchasing and selling birds is undertaken without concern.