Former US President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to reveal any compromising information he might have on US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

In an interview on Wednesday, former POTUS Donald Trump alleged that the Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, the wife of the Moscow mayor, gave $3.5 million a decade ago to a company set up by Hunter Biden to favour Joe Biden.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

“I think we should know that answer,” the former President added.

The former President also added, “As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, USD 3.5 million? I think Putin would know the answer, and we should know it.”

Further, Trump raised Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s role in the Ukrainian energy company Burisma to know more about the relationship between Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochvesky, the owner of Burisma, and Hunter Biden. Trump has time and again alleged that Hunter Biden had used his father’s influence to promote his overseas businesses, especially in Ukraine.

Currently, Hunter Biden is facing massive allegations of possible tax violations, money laundering and lobbying for foreign companies. A laptop previously owned by Hunter Biden had ignited a new controversy after pictures and emails linking him to Burisma got leaked.

‘US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden secured funding for Biolabs in Ukraine‘

In addition to his links to the Ukrainian energy company, there are allegations that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his investment fund Rosemont Seneca had financed the Pentagon’s bio-weapon programme in Ukraine.

In a recent disclosure, Russia had revealed that US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden had secured funding for the Pentagon’s bio-weapon programme in Ukraine. The leaked emails, accessed by Hunter Biden’s laptop, showed that he had helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specialising in research on pandemic-causing diseases.

The Russian Defence Ministry has said Hunter had a prominent role in making sure Metabiota was able to conduct its pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the border with Russia. Metabiota has worked in Ukraine for Black & Veatch, a US defence contractor with deep ties to military intelligence agencies, which built secure labs in Ukraine that worked on killer diseases and bioweapons, said Russia.

Apparently, Hunter Biden also introduced Metabiota to the Ukrainian gas firm – Burisma for a ‘science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. Hunter Biden raised several million dollars of funding for the company from investment giants, including Goldman Sachs, as per recently published reports.

In addition, former President Barack Obama’s name had also surfaced after it was revealed that he had pushed an arrangement to develop bio-weapon labs processing “especially dangerous pathogens” in Ukraine, reports suggested.

This comes days after the Biden administration had informed the United States Senate that the US government is anxious over biological research centres slipping into Russian control as a consequence of the escalating fighting in Eastern Europe.