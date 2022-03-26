In a stunning disclosure, Russia said that US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his investment fund Rosemont Seneca financed the Pentagon’s bio-weapon programme in Ukraine.

According to the reports, Moscow said that Hunter Biden secured finance to fund the US military ‘bioweapons’ research program in Ukraine. The leaked emails, accessed by Hunter Biden’s laptop, showed that he had helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specialising in research on pandemic-causing diseases.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID), the George Soros Foundation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provide financial support to the Pentagon programme, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces said there was a scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects and revealed that there was a funding involvement close to the current US leadership, in particular, the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, headed by Hunter Biden.

The Russian Defence Ministry has said Hunter had a prominent role in making sure Metabiota was able to conduct its pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the border with Russia. Metabiota has worked in Ukraine for Black & Veatch, a US defence contractor with deep ties to military intelligence agencies, which built secure labs in Ukraine that worked on killer diseases and bioweapons, said Russia.

Apparently, Hunter Biden also introduced Metabiota to the Ukrainian gas firm – Burisma for a ‘science project’ involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine.

The Daily Mail report suggested that Hunter Biden and his colleagues at Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) regularly raised millions of dollars for technology companies. Metabiota was one of those firms in which Biden invested his money. The emails between Hunter and his colleagues excitedly discuss how the company’s monitoring of medical data may be useful in future as governments and companies look to spot outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Hunter Biden raised several million dollars of funding for the company from investment giants, including Goldman Sachs. The emails show Hunter was also particularly involved in Metabiota’s operations in Ukraine. Biden’s firm invested at least $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners.

According to Lt General Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defence forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Hunter Biden raised funds close to $2.4 billion.

In 2014, when the funding was allegedly secured, Hunter served as a board member of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, owned by a former top government official and corrupt billionaire Mikolay Zlochevsky. His father, Joe Biden, was the Vice-President of the United States of America.

Meanwhile, the US government spending records show the Department of Defense awarded an $18.4million contract to Metabiota between February 2014 and November 2016, with $307,091 earmarked for ‘Ukraine research projects’.

The US-funded bio-weapon labs project has turned into a national security liability for Ukraine as Russian forces have uncovered these secret facilities run by the United States, exposing the nefarious designs of the US administration.

Barack Obama ordered the construction of Biolabs in Ukraine to create dangerous pathogens

Former President Barack Obama had pushed an arrangement to develop bio-weapon labs processing “especially dangerous pathogens” in Ukraine, reports suggested.

This comes days that Biden administration had informed the United States Senate that the US government is anxious over biological research centres slipping into Russian control as a consequence of the escalating fighting in Eastern Europe.

The latest reports confirm that Washington was working with Kiev on dangerous pathogens in those labs authorised by former US President Barack Obama himself. The now-deleted report titled “Biolab Opens in Ukraine” gives details how Obama, while serving as an Illinois Senator, helped negotiate a deal to build a level-3 biosafety lab in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

The article also highlighted the work of former Senator Dick Lugar, who joined hands with senator Barack Obama to enter a partnership with Ukrainian officials. The report said that Lugar and Obama also helped coordinate efforts between the US and Ukrainian researchers to study and help prevent avian flu.

On June 18, 2010, the article “Biolab Opens in Ukraine” was published disclosing Obama’s role in setting up bio-weapons lab/ Image Source: National Pulse.

In one of its research papers, a US research lab explained how the Odessa-based laboratory is responsible for identifying especially dangerous biological pathogens.

“This laboratory was reconstructed and technically updated up to the BSL-3 level through a cooperative agreement between the United States Department of Defense and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine that started in 2005. The collaboration focuses on preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons,” the report read.

The report further said that the updated laboratory served as Interim Central Reference Laboratory with a depozitarium (pathogen collection). According to Ukrainian regulations, it has a permit to work with both bacteria and viruses of the first and second pathogenic groups.

“The US-funded lab studied viruses such as Ebola and viruses of pathogenicity group II by using of virology, molecular, serological and express methods,” the report said. In addition to research on pathogens, the lab also provided special training for specialists on biosafety and biosecurity issues during the handling of dangerous biological pathogenic agents.

US-funded laboratory studied deadly pathogens such as Ebola, Congo Fever, etc./ Image Source: National Pulse.

This shocking revelation comes at a time when the United States government is facing intense scrutiny over funding risky, “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan at a Chinese Communist Party-run lab with military ties, which may have been the source of the coronavirus pandemic.

US-funded bio-weapon labs in Ukraine

Recently, the Russian Defence Ministry had stated that they had found evidence of US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine, which had urgently destroyed samples of deadly pathogens when the ‘military operation’ started.

This is two days after Russia claimed that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based dirty bomb nuclear weapon. On March 6, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry had tweeted that Russian forces found evidence that Kyiv was eradicating traces of the military-biological program in Ukraine, financed by the Pentagon.

On several occasions, Russia had accused the US and Ukraine of developing bio-weapons close to its borders. In 2021, while talking about the inability of the World Health Organisation to establish the origin of the Covid-19 virus, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Kommersant reporter that Russia believed the US was developing bioweapons near its borders.

The war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24 when Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine through neighbouring countries.