In another development regarding the ongoing Ukraine Russia crisis, the International Court of Justice has declared on 1st March 2022 that it will hold public hearings in this matter on 7th and 8th March 2022 in a hybrid format.

In its press release, the ICJ has said “The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.”

It has further said in this press release, “The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will be held in a hybrid format. Some members of the Court will attend the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice while others will participate remotely by video link. Representatives of the Parties to the case will participate either in person or by video link.”

According to a report by ANI, earlier, while addressing an urgent communication to the external affairs minister of Russia, the ICJ president Judge JE Donoghue had said, “I call the attention of the Russian Federation to the need to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriate effects.”

Ukraine Russia crisis

It is notable that the Russian forces have launched military operations in Ukraine on 24th February 2022. Russia took this step three days after recognizing Ukraine’s breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities. On 28th February 2022, the negotiations between the two countries were held in the Gomel city of Belarus though Ukraine had earlier denied having any talks in Belarus citing its involvement in the Russian invasion. The next round of talks is scheduled for 2nd March 2022.