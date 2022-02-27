Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the proposal by the Russian delegation to hold peace talks in the Gomel city of Belarus. Zelensky has cited that Russia had attacked Ukraine from Belarus and he has cleared it that he is open to talks only in locations that are not showing aggression towards his country. The locations suitable to the Ukrainian president include Warsaw, Istanbul, and Baku.

BREAKING: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says the country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was an invasion staging ground. https://t.co/5weL8LosWM — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2022

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov – spokesman of the Russian president Vladimir Putin – had said, “Russia is already ready for talks in Gomel. Now Moscow is waiting for the Ukrainians.” In response to this, Ukraine President Zelensky has said, “I am ready for negotiations in any country from where missiles do not fly.”

The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. https://t.co/bRHe7h53w7 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2022

Moreover, Ukraine President Zelensky has said on Sunday that the Russian attacks had been ‘brutal’ in which civilian infrastructure had been bombed by Russian forces. He said, “Last night was brutal. They attacked civilian areas where there is no military infrastructure. The occupying forces are attacking everything, including ambulances.”

The developments come as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has transformed into war. The Russian President Vladimir Putin, on 24th February 2022, had attacked Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared for the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

It is notable that Russia has sent in Belarus a team of delegates from Moscow to begin first negotiations with their Ukrainian counterparts. The group includes high-ranking officials from foreign, defense ministries and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office.