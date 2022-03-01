Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s requests for ‘immediate membership’ of the European Union stands rejected: Details

European Union rejects ‘immediate membership’ plea of Ukraine
On February 28, Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine requested to the EU "for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure."
In a major setback to the aim of Ukraine to join the European Union, the 27-member EU has rejected the country’s President’s request for quick membership. This follows after the president formally requested that Ukraine join the EU by signing a membership application on Monday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy requested a special procedure, claiming that it would assist other European states to stand together and offer Kyiv a stronger footing in dealing with the ongoing confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

Between the existing members of the European Union, there was a clear division over the admission of Ukraine in the bloc. While more than six nations have expressed support for Ukraine’s membership, Germany and France have stated that it will not be possible to do so soon. The officials in the bloc have cited lengthy procedures behind the rejection of this request.

“Our objective is to be among all Europeans and, above all, to be on an equal footing. That seems reasonable to me. I am confident that we are deserving of it,” in a video speech that was posted on social media, he remarked.

These developments come as the Russia-Ukraine crisis shows no signs of abating. On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the special operation to be launched in East Ukraine in a televised address.

