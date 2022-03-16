As Russia takes control of Ukrainian cities nearly three weeks after launching a “military operation” in Ukraine, the Ukrainian population are resorting to desperate measures to stop the advancing Russians.

The Ukrainian population are baying the blood of not just the Russian forces, but the west-backed regime is now threatening to carry out a genocide of Russians after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they would ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ Ukraine. On similar lines, a Ukrainian TV show host last week was seen calling for genocide against Russians, especially the Russian children.

Fakhrudin Sharafmal, a broadcaster at Channel 24, did a show in which he was reportedly heard saying that he was ready to personally kill all Russians, not only invaders who came to Ukrainian land, but also everyone else, along with their children.

Ukrainian ‘24’ TV host Fakhrudin Sharafmal calls for ‘Extermination of Russian Children’ pic.twitter.com/9JxVZhHYLz — ⭐️TellMeSweetLittleLies⭐️ (@Intent_B) March 15, 2022

Quoting the Nazi ideologist Adolf Eichmann’s statement – ‘In order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, children,’ Sharafmal said, “I know that as a journalist, I have to be objective, I have to be balanced, in order to report information to you with a cold heart, but to tell you the truth, it’s very hard to hold on now, especially at a time like this, and since we are called Nazis, fascists, and so on in Russia – I will allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, children.

The Ukrainian TV host said if someone kills their parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. However, by killing children, they will never grow up, and the nation will disappear.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot kill Russian children because the rules of war forbid it, and it is prohibited by various conventions, including the Geneva Convention. But I am not from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And when I get the chance to take down Russians, I will definitely do it. Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth so that you can feel what it is like when innocent civilians die and bear all the pain and suffering,” the angry TV broadcaster said.

Continuing to call for genocide of innocent Russian, Sharafmal said, “We need victory. And if we have to slaughter at your families to do it – I’ll be one of the first to do it. Glory to the nation! And hope that there will never be such a nation as Russia and the Russians on this earth again because they are just scum who are destroying this land. If the Ukrainians have the opportunity, which they are basically doing right now, to destroy, slaughter, kill, and strangle the Muscovites. And I hope that everyone contributes and whacks at least one Moskal”

The angry rant by the Ukrainian TV show host came after one of his friends – Pavel Sbitov, a company commander of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion, was killed by the Russian forces in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Following the outrage over his statements, Fakhrudin Sharafmal apologised on Channel 24 the next day.

He stated that his statements were unacceptable both for a journalist and as a person.

“The pain of loss and sadness for a friend spoke in me. Once again, I apologise. We will not allow the genocide that is happening in our country,” Sharafmal emphatically said.