A Hindu temple was vandalised and ransacked by unidentified miscreants on the intervening night of March 20-21. The incident took place at Behlolpur village in Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a video posted by journalist Sachin Gupta, broken pieces of Hindu idols could be seen scattered within the temple premises. He tweeted, “Anti-social elements broke into the temple and destroyed idols. Blood was spotted near the Shivling. Police forces have been deployed at the site.”

The incident has sparked a situation of chaos in the area, with the locals demanding swift action against the unidentified miscreants for breaching the sanctity of the temple. In a video posted by ABP journalist Ankit Kaushik, it could be seen that parts of the Shivling were destroyed. Blood was also seen splattered on the temple floor.

While responding to the tweet by Ankit Kaushik, Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar wrote, “Police force is on the spot. The situation is under control. A probe has been initiated and appropriate action will be taken in this matter. “

“After we learnt about the incident, we dispatched the dog squad and forensic team on the crime scene. We found that one idol was damaged. We have also collected blood samples. We are of the belief that the accused was injured while smashing the glass pane where the idol was kept,” DCP (Central Noida) Harish Chander remarked.

ग्राम बहलोलपुर मंदिर में मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त होने की सूचना पर पुलिस अधिकारीगण द्वारा मय पुलिस बल, फोरेंसिक टीम व डॉग स्क्वॉड के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की गई तो एक मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त अवस्था में पाई गई। मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम है।

He also dismissed ‘rumours’ that the temple was desecrated with an animal carcass. The Deputy Commissioner of Police informed that the temple priest had gone home at night and discovered the vandalism only in the morning.

“Another rumour that the temple priest was held hostage at the time of the incident is incorrect,” he further clarified. As per a report in The Hindu Post, angry villagers continue to allege that meat pieces were dumped in the temple and demanded that all meat shops be closed that are located in the proximity of the temple.