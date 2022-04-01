In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Christian boy and a Muslim girl underwent gharwapsi and got married according to Hindu rituals. The wedding took place on Wednesday, 30th March 2022, at Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly. People of Hindu organizations acted as relatives from both sides in the marriage. The Kanyadaan ritual was performed by the priest of the temple. KK Shankhdhar, who is the chief priest of the temple, gave this information.

According to media reports, the name of the Christian groom is Sumit and the Muslim bride’s name is Noor Bi. Sumit is from Bareilly while Noor Bi is from Pilibhit. The two knew each other since class 12. Later, when they decided to marry, there was opposition based on religion. Sumit loved Sanatan values and culture, so he proposed to Noor to marry him by becoming a Hindu. Noor immediately accepted the proposal and the duo decided to undergo gharwapsi and get married.

Activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini took both of them to the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly. They told the whole thing to the chief priest KK Shankhdhar. Once both presented evidence of them being adults, the marriage was conducted in the ashram after they embraced Sanatan Dharma. Noor, now named Nisha, went to her in-laws’ house with her husband after the wedding.

After the wedding, Sumit and Nisha resolved to follow the path of Sanatan Dharma. Nisha said, “I am an adult. All decisions are taken thoughtfully. I will go to another distant city with my husband and live in peace. I am a devotee of Goddess Durga. I will also keep fast during the upcoming Navratri.”

The priest who presided over gharwapsi and solemnised the marriage often gets threat calls

Mahant KK Shankhdhar is the chief priest of the Agastya Muni Ashram. He organized the gharwapsi event and executed the wedding rituals. OpIndia spoke to him about this. He informed, “Noor’s father’s name is Babu Bakhsh. He is a farmer. After the marriage, the girl’s family members have lodged an FIR against Sumit and his family at Jehanabad police station in Pilibhit district. They have accused the boy and his family of kidnapping the girl. Now, further action will be taken based on the statement given by the girl to the court and the police. The girl is an adult and studies MA. She has also given an affidavit for the marriage. Sumit has been quite scared since the case was registered.” Mahant KK Shankhadhar informed that, in the affidavit, Noor wrote, “I must go through the Shuddhi rituals before marriage.”

He also informed, “I am associated with Kamlesh Tiwari‘s organization. Those who had killed Kamlesh Tiwari had called me as well. Apart from this, I have also received threats mentioning the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Earlier, I was given two policemen for security. But no one is here for my safety and security right now.” However, while speaking to OpIndia, the SHO of the Jehanabad police station in Pilibhit has denied registration of any case on behalf of the girl’s father in this regard.