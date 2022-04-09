Amid the hijab row, halal meat issue, and loudspeaker row ongoing in the state of Karnataka, a new issue of ban on Muslim cab services emerged on Friday. The Bharata Rakshana Vedike, a Hindu right-wing organization, on April 8 called for a campaign asking all the Hindus to avoid the services of Muslim cab drivers across the state while visiting Hindu religious places.

According to the reports, the members of the organization went from door to door of Hindu families to explain to them the reason behind not employing the Muslim cab drivers. The organization stated that the Hindus must not use Muslim cabs, especially when visiting the Hindu temples or pilgrimages.

Speaking on the issue, Bharat Shetty, the chief of the Bharata Rakshana Vedike said that Hindus don’t eat non-veg and it will be a disrespect to our religion if we take someone to a temple who does not believe in God, has impure food choices.

“When we go to temples or shrines, we do not eat non-veg and taking someone who does not believe in our gods or make us impure with their food choices would be a disrespect to our culture and religion. They call us kafirs (non-believers) and just as their religion is important to them, ours is to us,” Shetty was quoted.

The chaos of Muslim persons wearing hijab in educational institutions-

The state of Karnataka has witnessed huge controversies, some also leading to the national level in recent times. The Karnataka hijab row was chaotic as the Muslim girls stayed adamant about wearing hijab in the schools and colleges even after the High Court decision. Some Muslim students at Karnataka’s Pre University College petitioned the High Court to be allowed to attend lectures while wearing the hijab. They were denied admission to courses because the hijab is not part of the college uniform according to the college administration. The students demonstrated, and hit the streets while wearing burqas.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea filed by Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab in educational institutions. The court stated that the hijab is not an essential practice of the Islamic faith. The students then confessed that they had a meeting with Campus Front of India (CFI), the student branch of the Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in October 2021, and began wearing hijab in December 2021.

Ban on Halal products-

Another controversy that flared up meanwhile was a ban on Halal products. On March 28, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti called for a boycott of halal meat as it launched a nationwide campaign demanding a ban on Halal products. Spokesperson Mohan Gowda in the statement said that crores of rupees were being collected over certifying meat as halal and that it would pave the way for India to become an Islamic state. Gowda also said that Halal certification was against the precepts of Secularism and gross injustice to the traditional butchers and meat traders.

The matter reached the High Court after Lawyer Rehmatullah Kotwal filed the petition seeking directions to not impose any restrictions upon the Muslim meat traders. He also sought directions from the court to refrain politicians from giving ‘provocative’ statements immediately. The High Court however has refused to hear the matter urgently, saying it will hear the case as per the list.

The issue of Azaan offerings on loudspeakers-

Lately, the issue of Azaan offerings on loudspeakers is grabbing massive attention. The state of Karnataka on April 6 has issued notices to religious institutions across the state, ordering them to maintain the noise of loudspeakers within the prescribed limit. The notices have been sent by Bengaluru Police to 301 mosques, temples, churches, and other establishments.

This is after right-wing organizations in Karnataka complained about the noise pollution being created due to the loudspeakers. Also, BJP leader and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa had noted that prayers through loudspeakers in mosques were disturbing the elderly persons, students, and patients.

Several Hindu organizations in Karnataka have stated that they would play bhajans every morning if the Azaan on loudspeakers is not stopped. State Home Minister Araga Gyanendra meanwhile has warned of severe action against 125 mosques, 83 temples, 22 churches, 12 industries, and 59 pubs and bars if the noise of the loudspeakers is not reduced to the permissible limit.