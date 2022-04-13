The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to take action against a party leader in Kerala on the allegations of carrying out ‘love jihad’ by marrying a Christian woman.

According to the reports, the CPI(M) unit of Kerala’s Kozhikode is considering action against party leader and DYFI Kannoth region secretary Shejin after he married a Christian lady. The party is expected to take stern action against the Muslim leader after relatives of the woman levelled serious allegations of ‘love jihad’ against Shejin.

Shejin, a native of Kodancherry, had eloped with Theyyapara native Jyotsna Mary Joseph, a nurse in Saudi Arabia, and got recently married. The couple was in a relationship for seven months.

Jyotsna arrived in Kerala two weeks ahead of her engagement with another man, however, she decided to leave her home to marry Shejin.

CPI(M) leader Shejin with Jyotsna Mary Joseph/ Image Source: Manorama



Mary Joseph’s parents had lodged a complaint with the Kodancherry police, stating that their daughter was missing. As the police did not take action against the CPI(M) leader, the relatives and the locals marched to the police station.

The relatives and the locals alleged that the marriage was an act of ‘love jihad’. However, Jyotsna has said that she got married of her own will. Meanwhile, her family has alleged that Jyotsna was saying this under pressure and that the couple had the support of CPI(M) leaders.

Shejin and Jyotsna appeared in the Thamarassery court on Tuesday, which allowed them to live together.

As locals and relatives accused CPI(M) of sheltering the couple, the CPI(M) Kozhikode unit is considering taking action against Shejin for marrying a Chrisitan woman and may suspend him from the party.

CPI(M) District secretariat member George M Thomas claimed that the party took action against Shejin for causing disruption to the communal harmony between Muslims and Christians in the local area. The party claimed that the marriage had created discord between the two communities, the core voting constituencies of the Communist Party.

“If they were in love, Shejin should have informed the party. He did not speak to anyone in the party unit or organization. The allegation that the CPM had helped the two is not true,” he said.