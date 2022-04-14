Communist leader and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly gifted a luxury flat to a veteran journalist in North Korean. Ri Chun Hi has been a prominent face of North Korean television in her career spanning 50 years. She is the news presenter for North Korean broadcaster Korean Central Television.

Kim Jong Un Gifts Luxury Apartment To North Korea's Veteran News Anchor https://t.co/gPPIi34nuX pic.twitter.com/guvZ5wTgww — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) April 14, 2022

Soon after the news update was posted by NDTV, many Indian netizens started tagging Indian politicians and journalists.

Some netizens said that Indians could related to above news item where politicians may give favour to journalists.

Twitter reactions

Some netizens said Indian politician and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was like the North Korean dictator. However, there is no clarity on why they would say so.

Twitter reactions

Some Twitter users also tagged The Wire journalist Rohini Singh in the above news item. It is again not clear why netizens would do that.

Twitter reaction

Amid the tagging of Akhilesh Yadav and Rohini Singh, some even tweeted ‘2bhk’. OpIndia team cannot independently verify what this could mean.

Meanwhile, North Korean journalist has said that her new home given by the dictator ‘was just like a hotel’.