An anti-Terrosim court in Pakistan has sentenced Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail. As per reports, the Pakistan government has been ordered to confiscate all assets of Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the banned Islamic terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been the mastermind of many terrorist attacks against India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Reports say that the court has also imposed a monetary fine on Saeed.

Though the reason behind Saeed’s sentencing is said to be the FATF pressure, where Pakistan continues to be in the grey list, many experts speculate that given the precedents in Pakistan, Saeed may even walk free soon or continue to enjoy a lavish life.

Though Saeed has been sentenced by courts earlier, he had been living a lavish life, under the security provided by the Pakistani government. In 2020, a video had surfaced where Saeed, who was supposed to be in jail, was seen travelling with a large convoy of SUVs with Pakistani rangers protecting him.