In a first, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has demolished the illegal house belonging to a youth named Imran, also an accused in a purported case of Love Jihad. The action was taken after the crime was brought to light following a complaint submitted by the victim’s kin to the Gwalior police. When police started investigating the case, it was revealed that the accused had been living in an illegally constructed house.

The staff members of the municipality including Tehsildar Deepak Shukla, SDOP Vivek Sharma, station in-charge reportedly reached Imran’s house in Jangipura, Dabra with demolition orders. A large police contingent was also deployed in the area.

Since Imran’s house was inside a narrow bylane, the bulldozer could not reach his house. As a result, the municipal officers at first got the house evacuated, then demolished it with the assistance of labourers.

Officials said that Imran’s illegal house has been demolished as part of the anti-mafia operation.

The action was taken after a girl, a resident of Gol Paharia in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh accused Imran, a resident of Dabra of enticing her into friendship and then marriage by posing as a Hindu. The girl told the police that she had met the accused at some event in January 2021. He introduced himself as Raju Jatav. The couple fell in love and began dating each other.

The girl further said that when she became pregnant with his child, Raju alias Imran forced her to get an abortion done. On September 18, 2021, the accused took her to a Sitala mandir and married her according to Hindu rituals.

Love Jihad: Woman forced into embracing Islam, raped by Imran’s brother a Maulana, pushed into prostitution

She learned about her husband’s true religion and real name, Imran, after they got married. When she began living with Imran, a maulana arrived and informed her that the marriage was invalid and that they needed to marry according to Muslim rituals for which she needs to convert to Islam.

She claimed that when she refused to change her religion, her brother-in-law and the maulana raped her on the night of the marriage itself.

The woman further accused the in-laws of beating her up after the marriage and keeping her hostage for 7 months. She stated that her mother-in-law, Suga Begum forced her into prostitution. She was kept locked in a room, and several youths would come in and rape her. On April 20, the door of the room was accidentally left open. She took advantage of the opportunity and fled to her parents’ house. She then narrated her ordeal to her family, who in turn, filed a complaint with the Gwalior police on Saturday (23 April 2022).

The girl also met Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP Gwalior) Amit Sanghi and demanded security. The SP assured the family of a speedy and fair probe in the case. He said that a case has been lodged against the purported husband Imran, brother-in-law Aman, Punni, Maulana Osama Khan, and two unidentified others based on the complaint. In the case, police have arrested two suspects, Imran and his mother Suga Begum, while three others are still at large. They are being questioned, he informed.