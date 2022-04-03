Hours after Punjab police failed in its attempt to arrest BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Naresh Balyan threatened retired Army Major Surendra Poonia with arrest for voicing his support for Bagga.

On Saturday night (April 2), Major Poonia took to Twitter to inform that the AAP-administered Punjab government sent police personnel from the State to the National Capital to arrest the BJP spokesperson.

“This is because Bagga exposed the anti-Hindu face of Kejriwal before the world. How many people will you arrest? #IStandWithTajinderBagga. Do you?”, he wrote. The tweet enranged AAP Utam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan so much so that he threatened the retired Army major with arrest.

Screengrab of the tweet by Naresh Balyan

“You have peddled fake news on several occasions. Your turn (of arrest) will come soon,” Balyan threatened. While repeating dialogue from the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the AAP legislator claimed that his party supremo isn’t a ‘flower’ but a ball of ‘fire.’

Major Surendra Poonia responded, “AAP MLA is openly threatening me. You and your CM Kejriwal can do whatever you want. I will continue to expose Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu, army hating, Pakistan loving stance.”

“I am a soldier. I will not back off. Jai Hind”, the retired army Major reiterated.

Screengrab of the tweet by Surendra Poonia

Punjab police reached my home to arrest me without FIR: Tajinder Bagga

On Saturday night, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had revealed that Punjab Police reached his house in Delhi to arrest him. According to him, Punjab Police took this step without intimating him about any FIR against him, and even without informing the local police, as per the norms.

He had tweeted, “Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends’ addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station, Sections against me to me till now.”

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly calling it a jhoothi film.

The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in late 1980s and early 1990s. Subsequently, the FIR against Bagga was withdrawn the next day as revealed by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet.