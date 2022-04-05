A certain section of mainstream media journalists has started openly displaying their Hinduphobia. In a recent development, a controversy has erupted over an alleged Facebook post of News Nation journalist Wajid Ali. While Ali was seen posting objectionable and hateful comments against Hindu deities, he has now been reportedly sacked by his employer ‘News Nation’ after his controversial comments made their way on social media.

It all started when Sagar Kumar, a journalist who works with Sudarshan News flagged Wajid Ali’s obscene and abusive remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses. In the concerned Facebook comment, Ali looks to have abused a host of Hindu deities including Bramha, Rama, Hanuman, Ganesha and Goddess Kali.

He asked a user, “Tell me whether Ram was a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian? Why did Bramha f*ck his mother? You accepted what is said in my Book (Quran) because you think there might be a logic to it when 160 crore (global Muslim population) people believe in this. Soon, 200 crore people will start believing (in the book). What you asked me is not written in the book. There’s a difference between the Quran and Hadis,” he remarked in the post.

Wajid Ali further added, “We have logic for everything. You tell me, how did Hanuman gulp the sun who was born in a cave? How did an elephant’s trunk fit on a man? How does Kali have 12 hands just like they have among demons? There are many such questions, you only tell me whether Rama was a vegetarian or not.”

After being flagged by Sagar Kumar on Twitter, Wajid Ali’s hateful remarks triggered wide reactions. Ali’s Hinduphobic targeting of his fellow Facebook user drew ire upon his conduct as an employee of ‘News Nation’. People started questing the channel over Ali’s abusive exchange and inciteful remarks on Hindu deities. Soon after the screenshot of his comment went viral, Ali claimed in a Facebook post that his account was compromised.

He wrote, “Earlier, money used to be demanded by hacking an ID or making another ID, or blackmailing was done by making obscene videos. But, now an attempt is being made to defame any community by making hate comments in my name. This should be avoided. I have lodged a complaint.”

Wajid Ali’s clarification in a Facebook Post

News Nation was tagged and questioned by Twitter users for employing Hinduphobic individuals in their team. Soon, News Nation anchor Shubham Tripathi tweeted, “There’s no space for such Jihadis here. Such people are a blot in the name of journalism.”

When OpIndia spoke to Wajid Ali, he told that the channel has informed him about his removal in an e-mail. He claimed that he has not made these comments. He added, “I respect every religion. I go to the temple and also visit Dargah. I report stories from everywhere. When I checked, those comments were not found anywhere on my profile. I have lodged an online complaint with the cyber cell. I am suffering because of being named Wajid, obviously, no one will believe me. I grew up among Hindu brothers. Have eaten Gujiya on Holi and sweets on Diwali. We used to watch Ramlila together. Our Hindu brothers also eat Kheer on Eid,” in his defence.

Reportedly, Wajid Ali had reported about the Chaitra Navratri celebration at Delhi’s Zandewalan Mandir last week. In his report, he elaborated on how Goddess Durga takes the form of ‘Chandraghanta’ during Navratri to kill the demons.