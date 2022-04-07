Thursday, April 7, 2022
Updated:

Controversy over ‘only Muslim’ recruitment at Mini-Ratna Pawan Hans helicopter service, here is how there could be a Jamia connection

The controversy started when Pawan Hans limited shared the list of new graduate apprentices to join the organization, and all of them were from one religion

OpIndia Staff
Pawan Hans
Pawan Hans Helicopter Service (Image source: Indian Express)
On Thursday, 7th of April 2022, a controversy broke out on Indian social media over the recruitment practices of Pawan Hans Limited, a Mini Ratna of the Government of India. As per the viral message circulating on social media, all the new apprentices joining Pawan Hans are ‘Muslims’, with no representation of any other religion.

The controversy started when Pawan Hans limited shared the list of new graduate apprentices to join the organization, and all of them were from one religion.

Pawan Hans
List of Pawan Hans Apprentices

Once this information got viral, many netizens criticized the Government of India for recruiting People from only one religion for this apprentice program.

As per the notification on the Pawan Hans website, Pawan Hans is conducting a two and a half years full-time basic aircraft maintenance training course in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia University. Hence, all their apprentices seem to be coming from Jamia Millia Islamia University, and one particular religion.

As per a memorandum of understanding signed between Pawan Hans and Jamia Millia University in 2017, the two had agreed to collaborate in the field of the training sector for the aviation industry by initially providing a course for B.Sc. (Aeronautics). The parties also agreed to explore the possibility of a B.Sc. (Aviation).

This is not the first time that accusations of religious bias have cropped up in recruitment in India. Earlier, there were accusations against the West Bengal government of recruiting 'only Muslims'. However, the OpIndia fact-check found that to not be the case.

At best, this seems like blatant systematic discrimination towards all other religions and all other universities while recruiting for a central government organization, at worst, it is blatant communalism.

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

