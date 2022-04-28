Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the double engine government for the development of the northeast region while he was addressing the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in the Karbi Anglong District of Assam on 28th April 2022.

During the program, the PM also laid the foundation of various projects that include Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong), and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region. The Prime Minister also initiated 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovar at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1150 crore.

Addressing the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Diphu, Assam. https://t.co/l1UfNfgd9c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

PM Modi inaugurated 7 cancer hospitals in the state. He stated that the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt is bringing up 3 more cancer hospitals in a few months.

PM Modi started his speech by mentioning that the nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence. He said, “It is a happy coincidence that today when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, we are also celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of the great son of this soil, Lachit Borfukan. His life is an inspiration for patriotism and nation power. I bow to this great hero of the country in Karbi Anglong.”

ये सुखद संयोग है कि आज जब देश आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव मना रहा है, तब हम इस धरती के महान सपूत लचित बोरफुकान की 400वीं जन्मजयंति भी मना रहे हैं।



उनका जीवन राष्ट्रभक्ति और राष्ट्रशक्ति की प्रेरणा है।



कार्बी आंगलोंग से देश के इस महान नायक को मैं नमन करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2022

Lauding the double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The double-engine governments work in the spirit of ‘sabka Saath, sabka Vikas, sabka Vishwas, and sabka Prayas’. Today this resolve has been reinforced again on this land of Karbi Anglong. Work is on at a fast pace to realise the pact that was agreed upon for the lasting peace and rapid development of Assam.”

डबल इंजन की सरकार, जहां भी हो वहां सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास और सबका प्रयास की भावना से काम करती है।



आज ये संकल्प कार्बी आंगलोंग की इस धरती पर फिर सशक्त हुआ है।



असम की स्थाई शांति और तेज़ विकास के लिए जो समझौता हुआ था, उसको ज़मीन पर उतारने का काम तेज़ी से चल रहा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2022

Underlining the development of the northeast that took place under the consecutive two terms of the Modi government, he said, “Since 2014, the difficulties in the North East have been decreasing, the lives of people are improving. Today, when someone comes to the tribal areas of Assam and goes to other states of the North East, it is good to see the situation changing.”

2014 के बाद से नॉर्थ ईस्ट में मुश्किलें कम हो रही हैं, लोगों का विकास हो रहा है।



आज जब कोई असम के जनजातीय क्षेत्रों में आता है, नॉर्थ ईस्ट के दूसरे राज्यों में जाता है, तो हालात को बदलते देखकर उसे भी अच्छा लगता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2022

He further said, “Apart from Assam, in Tripura also, NLFT took steps on the path of peace. The Bru-Riyang problem that had been going on for nearly two-and-a-half decades was also solved. In September last year, several organizations of Karbi Anglong joined the resolution of peace and development. Bodo Accord in 2020 opens new doors of lasting peace.”

असम के अलावा त्रिपुरा में भी NLFT ने शांति के पथ पर कदम बढ़ाए।



करीब ढाई दशक से जो ब्रू-रियांग से जुड़ी समस्या चल रही थी, उसको भी हल किया गया: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2022

Talking about the Armed Forces Special Power Act, PM Modi said, “For a long time, the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) has been in many states of the North East. But due to lasting peace and better law and order in place during the last 8 years, we have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East.”

लंबे समय तक Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) नॉर्थ ईस्ट के अनेक राज्यों में रहा है।



लेकिन बीते 8 सालों के दौरान स्थाई शांति और बेहतर कानून व्यवस्था लागू होने के कारण हमने AFSPA को नॉर्थ ईस्ट के कई क्षेत्रों से हटा दिया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2022

In this Assam tour, PM Modi is also dedicating the Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.