On Sunday (April 17), a 40-year-old man killed his wife after assuming that she acted in porn movies, reported The New Indian Express. The incident took place at Ramanagara city in Karnataka.

The accused has been identified as one Jasheer Pasha. A porn addict, Pasha is an auto driver by occupation. The New Indian Express reported that the accused watched a porn film two months ago and assumed that the woman in the clip was his wife.

Due to his growing suspicion, Pasha began harassing his wife of 15 years. He accused her of infidelity and began assaulting her physically. Pasha thrashed his wife brutally at a family function in Kolar about 2 months ago. Several family members then came to know about his suspicions.

Towards March-end, Pasha again beat up his wife. The 35-year-old Mubeena was badly bruised and had to be hospitalised. At around 12:30 pm on Sunday (April 17), Pasha stabbed her in front of his children at their residence in Ramanagara.

While speaking about the matter, an investigation officer informed The New Indian Express, “Her father approached the Byatarayanapura police, but Mubeena stopped him from filing a complaint. The couple stayed in the city and shifted to Ramanagar just four days prior to the incident.”

“At 12.40 am on Sunday, the couple’s first son rushed to his grandfather Ghouse Pasha’s residence, which is close by, and told him that their mother had been stabbed by their father,” the officer added.

The complainant in the case has been identified as Ghouse Pasha, the father-of deceased Mubeena. On being informed about her death by his grandson, Ghouse rushed to the house, only to find Mubeena dead.

Reportedly, the accused hails from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru while the victim was a native of Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road in Bengaluru.