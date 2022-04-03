In a massive drug bust, the Kerala Excise sleuths have raided an apartment owned by the controversial Kerala actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and arrested a person for procuring a huge amount of narcotic substances such as cocaine, LSD stamps and ganja.

According to the reports, the Kerala excise team raided an apartment owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Thevara, Kochi and recovered a huge cache of drugs, including 6.92 grams of cocaine, 47.2 milligrams of LSD and 148 grams of ganja. The police have arrested a 33-year-old person named Nujum Salim Kutty, a native of Punalur who was living at the actor’s apartment.

The police said that the arrested person has been procuring drugs from some main peddlers in the state. The Kerala officials claimed that the actor had allegedly rented out his apartment to the accused. The police have now launched a detailed investigation to find out the persons from whom he procured the drugs.

“He is from a rich family. He completed his studies in the USA and came to Kochi this year for starting a business. He was paying Rs 85,000 in rent per month for the apartment. The actor who owns the apartment has no involvement in the case. Nujum’s parents have been in a West Asian country for years. He admitted that he started using drugs while studying in the USA,” an official said.

The team had carried out the raid based on a tip-off received after a similar drug bust. They had arrested about one Fazalu, a native of Kozhikode. Fazalu was arrested after the excise seized a parcel containing LSD stamps intercepted at the Foreign Post Office in Kochi.

Meanwhile, the police have registered four cases in connection with the drug smuggling case in Kochi. The accused, Fazulu and Nujum, are currently in the custody of the Kerala excise officials.

Apparently, the police have not registered any case against the actor or will be investigating the alleged involvement of the actor in the drug bust.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was once part of absolving crimes of ‘Jihadis of Moplah’

This is not the first time that the actor’s name has been involved in controversies. Last year, the controversial actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had stoked a massive controversy after jumping in to exploit the Lakshadweep controversy for their personal gain. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was caught peddling anti-developmental agenda against Lakshadweep to gain the limelight.

After the centre had initiated a major reform initiative at Lakshadweep, the actor had jumped in to discredit them by peddling fabricated stories. A Kerala director, who often associates with the actor, had contradicted Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fabricated stories, leaving the actor embarrassed.

Prior to this, Sukumaran was involved in another scandal by becoming part of a movie titled ‘Vaariyamkunnan’, based on the life of a Jihadi named Variyam Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, who was responsible for carrying out genocide against thousands of Hindus in Kerala during the early 1920s.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was supposed to produce and act in his period film titled ‘Vaariyamkunnan’. The controversial movie is based on the story of a Muslim leader of the Moplah community, who massacred thousands of Hindus during the Malabar or Moplah communal riots in 1921.

The movie had to be shelved after the filmmakers received massive backlash against their attempts to whitewash crimes committed by Jihadi Moplahs against innocent Hindus in Kerala.