On Sunday (April 3), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

The development comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a loudspeaker can be seen affixed to a tree outside the MNS office.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, “I am warning now…Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.” pic.twitter.com/nERn23Vg7M — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Raj Thackeray issues stern warning to mosques

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addressed the annual Gudi Padwa gathering of his party on 2nd April 2022 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

In his fierce style, Raj Thackeray warned that if the government is not going to decide anything about the loudspeakers in the mosques, he will put double loudspeakers in front of the mosques and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

He also said that if the police properly check the mosques and madarsas in the slums of Mumbai they will get to know many things. He also underlined the changing demographics of Mumbai and other places of Maharashtra and alleged that so many Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh have come and settled here.

Raj Thackeray had remarked, , “I don’t oppose one’s right to pray but the loudspeakers on the mosques must be removed. I request the government to get them removed. Otherwise, I tell this right now, we will put double loudspeakers to chant Hanuman Chalisa right in front of those mosques.”

“Which religion mentions loudspeaker? Was there any loudspeaker when your religion was invented?” he further emphasised.