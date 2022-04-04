Two days after communal violence broke out in Karauli in Rajasthan, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the incidents of communal violence and rising intolerance in the country. The violence that broke out in Hatwara Bazar area of the city during Hindu New Year celebrations, resulted in injuries to over 40 people, including policemen.

Talking to the media outside the state Secretariat, Gehlot said, “The Prime Minister should come forward to address the nation and condemn these incidents of communal violence. Irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators, these ‘anti-social’ elements must be condemned to maintain rule of law.”

Blaming the BJP for communal violence, CM Gehlot said, “They ignite this communal fire wherever they go in the country and have created this Hindu-Muslim division in the country.” He also accused BJP of disrespecting the constitution, and hailed Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi during his media interaction.

ये लोग आग लगाने के लिए आते हैं, पूरे देश में आग लगा रहे हैं, आए आग लग गयी। ये ऐसा माहौल बना रहे हैं, संविधान की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं, लोकतंत्र में इनका यकीन नहीं है, देश के अंदर हिन्दू-मुस्लिम कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/4EiS9SM3MW — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 4, 2022

The violence broke out when a bike rally to celebrate the Hindu New Year was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, as per the Police. The violence left dozens of people injured and led to the imposition of a curfew in the city. A total of 46 people have been arrested after the violence, 33 of them for violating Curfew norms.

Gehlot also said that the responsibility to maintain peace in the country lies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He asked them to take a pledge that they won’t tolerate such incidents of violence in the country.

It should be noted that law & order is a state subject as per the Indian constitution.