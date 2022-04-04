Monday, April 4, 2022
South Delhi Mayor orders closure of Meat shops during Navratri, requests CM Kejriwal to stop the sale of liquor during this period

On April 4, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukkesh Suryaan has ordered the closure of meat shops in South Delhi during the Hindu festival of Navratri.

On April 4, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukkesh Suryaan has ordered the closure of meat shops in South Delhi during the Hindu festival of Navratri. The decision was taken keeping in view the sentiments of the public during Navratri when a strict vegetarian diet is followed by the devotees during the nine days of the festival.

In an order dated April 4, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan has said, “During the auspicious period of Navratri, devotees to Goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet and abstaining from the use of non-veg food items, alcohol, and also certain spices. The area in the city is also coloured in consonance with the festival,” the letter read.

The letter signed by Suryaan mentions that while during the nine days, people go to temples to pay their respect to the Goddess Durga, many often restrict the use of onion and garlic in their diets. “The sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them (the people) uncomfortable,” Suryaan observes.

“Their religious belief and sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to bear with the foul smell of the meat on their way to offer their daily prayers to the Goddess. Moreover, some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passersby,” adds the letter.

The letter says that such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of the Navratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It further states that closing meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain cleanliness in and around temples. “Keeping in view the sentiments & feelings of the general public necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take necessary action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival extending from 2nd April 2022 to 11th of April 2022,” Suryaan passed the order through the letter.

Taling to News agency ANI, the mayor said, “During Navratri, 99% of households in Delhi don’t even use garlic & onion, so we’ve decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD; the decision will be implemented from tomorrow. Fine will be imposed on violators.” Mayor Suryaan announced that licenses to meat shops will be issued under such specific conditions hereafter. “I’ve also written to the Chief Minsiter (Arvind Kejriwal) to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too,” added Mukkesh Suryaan.

SDMC’s decision comes days after Gaziabad mayor Asha Sharma revised her original order to ban sale of meat in the city during navratri. Gaziabad, which comes under the perview of Uttar Pradesh, would follow state government’s orders restricting meat shops to be situated beyond a 50-metre radius of religious places while banning slaughter of animals inside the shop. 

