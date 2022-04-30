Jahangirpuri violence: Suresh Sarkar released by Police, says Delhi has become another Kashmir

The Delhi Police, after the Jahangirpuri violence that erupted on April 16, arrested around 28 people from both the communities and apprehended two juveniles in the case. On Friday, the Police released one of the Hindus named Suresh Sarkar who had played a key role in organizing the Hanuman Jayanti procession earlier this month.

After interrogating Suresh for more than 30 hours the Police approved his bail and released him. Team Opindia on Friday met Suresh to know the exact details of the day when the Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by the Islamists on April 16. The Islamists pelted stones at the procession and attacked the participants of the Hindu procession.

On April 29, when team Opindia met Suresh, he was busy applying for the bail of his other family members. The Delhi Police on April 17 arrested 5 members of the Sarkar family who had created the chariot of the procession. One of the members detained was a minor. Suresh showed the broken pieces of the chariot at Block G of the Jahangirpuri area and said that the miscreants had attacked the idol of Lord Hanuman as well but they fixed the idol and placed it back in the temple.

The idol of Lord Hanuman that was attacked during the procession on April 16

Suresh while talking exclusively to Opindia said that the Hindus were not at all at fault but were the victims instead. “Police detained us for no reason. All the male members of my family have been detained. I don’t understand, do we stay in Pakistan? We are Indians, Hindus. What’s wrong with chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’? I want Hindus to understand the plight. Earlier TV showed stone-pelting incidents from Kashmir only but now such incidents are happening in the capital city”, he stated.

He added that only two members of his family including him had been released by the Police and he was trying to get the third member named Neeraj Sarkar out of jail. “I have risked my auto-rickshaw to release my family members. I don’t have money. One of the other members released is a minor. Now Neeraj needs to come out on interim bail at least as he has to appear for his exams. My elder brother and his son are still in the jail”, he said.

Suresh also said that the Police had kept him in custody for more than 30 hours and had taken signatures on several papers. The Police have also asked the Sarkars to stay in the city and appear for questioning whenever they’ll be called. “The Station House Officer has warned me. I cannot leave the place without permission. What is our crime? That we chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’?”, he asked.

Recalling the communal violence that erupted on April 16, Suresh said that the miscreants had attacked his family members and also had harmed his vehicle. “They attacked Hindus but nobody came to rescue us. We had injuries on our legs and our head but people like Owaisi stood behind them (Muslims). Noone has supported us since that day. We don’t need money or food. But when people like Owaisi stand with the miscreants, the oppositions think that we are weak and they are strong”, he said.

He also added that one of the lawyers named ‘Mukesh’ who is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party is helping him in the case. “I want to pay him but I haven’t yet as I am short of money”, he stated.

Suresh meanwhile also recalled the dreadful violence that took place in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests in the year 2020. He said that Hindus have a habit of forgetting the pain. “I have met the victim families of the 2020 riots. They say that nobody has helped them as well. Earlier people went to them and showed concern but after two years, nobody is paying attention to them. If Hindus don’t want miscreants to attack them in the future, they’ll have to unite and stand together against them”, he stated.

During the interview, team Opindia could hear Islamic songs being played at full volume in the area. When asked about the sound, Suresh said, “This is common here. They play Muslim songs in full volume and they don’t care about their civic responsibilities. The place houses more Islamic people who are supported by rich, powerful people”. After talking to our team, Suresh returned to his place and started worshipping and serving the cows.

The Delhi Police has so far arrested 28 people including prime accused Mohd Ansar, Jaffar, and Babbuding, and apprehended two juveniles in the case. One of the juveniles has however been granted bail. The Police have lodged FIR against the accused under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Murder attempt), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.