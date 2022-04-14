On Thursday, the BJP workers in the Kumbakonam region lodged a complaint with Thiruvidaimaruthur police seeking legal action against Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal who removed a framed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the civic body office.

According to the reports, BJP councillor S Chandrasekaran of the town panchayat had handed over a photograph of the Prime Minister to Executive Officer Latha on April 6. The councillor had asked the Executive Officer to display the photograph at the civic body office. However, on April 12, recently elected Veppathur Town Panchayat chairman Anjammal, accompanied by her husband Mathiazhagan, removed the photograph and handed it over again to the Executive Officer.

This happened in a panchayat office in Thanjavur- PM @narendramodi’s portrait removed from the office 👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/OCfuBxSehn — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) April 14, 2022

Earlier in the year 2021, R Jayakumar, a Bharatiya Janata Party member from Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu had filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking a direction from the State government and the secretary to the Governor to ensure that the portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are displayed in all State government offices across the State.

He had said that only the portraits of the incumbent Chief Minister, former Chief Ministers, and others were displayed in government offices and those of the President and the Prime Minister were neglected. According to a Government Order issued way back in 1978, lists of portraits that could be displayed in public offices and buildings include the portraits of the President and Prime Minister apart from those of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and other state leaders.

The BJP workers in the current complaint have sought strict legal action against the Anjammal who removed the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the civic body office. The workers have also sought to know the reason for the removal of the photo. Reports mention that the Convention demands photographs of the President and Prime Minister be displayed at Raj Bhavan, the CM’s office, cabins of cabinet members, and all the head offices of the department.

As per the latest reports, the portrait of PM Modi has been reinstated in the Panchayat office after public outrage over breached protocol. Times Now reported that the portrait in the office of the civic body in Veppathur.