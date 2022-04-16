In the latest incident of ongoing attacks on Hindu religious events, a Hanuman Jayanti procession came under stone pelting at Jahangirpuri in Delhi today, 16th April. After the procession was attacked by stonepelters from rooftops in the area, some people in the procession had also retaliated with stones. After that, the mob had attacked police with stones and gunfire, and several cops and civilians were attacked. On sub inspector of Delhi police was injured after he was shot by the mob.

According to people in the Hanuman Jayanti procession, stones and bottles were pelted on them. They said that the attack was pre-planned, as the attackers were well-stocked with stones and bottles on the rooftops.

After the attack, several visuals of the incident have emerged. Here are some of them:

Swords were brandished by the mob amid the chants of Allahu Akbar.

Several vehicles damaged in the attack on the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

One sub inspector of Delhi police was after he was shot on his hand. He is being treated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Injured persons arriving at a Delhi hospital.

Visuals show people on rooftops attacking the Hanuman Jayanti procession on the ground.

Visuals show stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Visuals show damaged vehicles after the violence.

Participants of the procession chant slogands.

Police trying to control the situation.

Hindus and Muslims engaged in competitive sloganeering.

One eyewitness narrated the incident.

Several police and civilian vehicles were attacked by the mob. Windshields of several parked vehicles were smashed, and some of the vehicles were badly damaged. The mob had also specifically targeted the police, and had fired shots at them, injuring one sub-inspector.

Police say now the situation is under control in the area. Troops of Rapid Action Force and several companies of Delhi police have been deployed at the Jahangirpur area to prevent more violence.

This is latest in a series of attacks on Hindu processions this week on the occasions of Hindu new year, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti etc. Several such incidents have taken place in several states in the country in the past one week.