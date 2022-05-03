On Tuesday, 3rd of May, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visited Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Wayanad and reviewed the developmental projects in the district. She also held field visits in tribal areas like Kalpetta, Maravayal, Ambalachal, and Kaniyambetta to review the implementation of central schemes in the region.

“In the aspirational district of Wayanad today, chaired a meeting with officials to review the implementation of welfare works and schemes of Central Government”, she tweeted. In a series of tweets, she added that she mentioned how she raised various issues concerning the tribal community in the area in the presence of the district collector.

In the aspirational district of Wayanad today, chaired a meeting with officials to review implementation of welfare works and schemes of Central Government. pic.twitter.com/dJiEg7vvBv — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 3, 2022

Irani who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and forced the Congress scion to look for a safe seat in Wayanad, interacted with the tribal families of Maravayal and Ambalachal. She also visited the Varadoor Anganwadi Center developed by a Central Government PSU as part of its CSR activities in Kaniyambetta Gram Panchayat and spent time with children at Ponnada Anganwadi Centre in Kalpetta.

Interacted with tribal families of Maravayal and Ambalachal areas in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/zJdgrWRONx — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 3, 2022

It is important to note that Wayanad in Kerala houses the largest population of tribals in the state. The Centre has launched various schemes for the welfare of the tribal community and the Minister reportedly was in the district to review the progress of the developmental projects and schemes. Ironically, the Minister’s visit to Wayanad comes amidst Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the political field.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was spotted partying in Nepal’s Kathmandu in a bar. He was in Nepal to attend the wedding of one of his friends named Sumnima Udas who is a former CNN correspondent and famously anti-India. He was seen partying with his other friends, a video of which went viral over social media on May 3. According to the reports earlier, Gandhi was on a foreign trip and had gone unreachable while poll strategist Prashant Kishor was busy analyzing the future of the Congress party.

Pertinently, the battle between Minister Smriti Irani and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi began in the year 2014 when the former strongly fought with the Congress scion from the Amethi constituency and lost by 1,07,923 votes. Irani continued to campaign in the constituency even after losing and in the year 2019 defeated Gandhi with 55,120 votes. The win of Smriti Irani over Amethi in the year 2019 had become the highlight of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To escape Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi had moved to Kerala’s Wayanad but looks like he won’t be able to get rid of his bête noire so easily as Smriti Irani continues her good work in Wayanad.