The arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police from Delhi is developing into a major political controversy, as BJP has taken the matter very seriously and said that the party won’t allow misjustice of its leaders by the AAP govt. Addressing a press conference at BJP national headquarters, BJP leaders said that the arrest by Punjab Police was illegal, as the required procedures were not followed.

BJP leader Nupur Sharma said that as per rules, when police arrest a person from a different state, they first need to inform the local police of that state first. While making the arrest, the police also must take cooperation of local police. But Punjab Police didn’t follow these rules, they didn’t inform Delhi police before arresting Bagga, and directly took him away to a local police station. Due to this, Delhi police have already registered a case of kidnapping in the matter.

Senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa strongly criticised Arvind Kejriwal for the arrest, and said that even in a 2022 order, the Supreme Court had reiterated that police from other states must inform local police first before arresting anyone in a different state. He said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is misusing Punjab Police so that the truth about him does not come out in the public.

He also slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, saying that despite being a Sikh, he allowed his police to arrest a Sikh without the turban, and to abuse his father. He asked if Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a terrorist to arrest in such a manner.

He said that people are being murdered in Punjab, drug peddlers are openly roaming around in Punjab, but Bhagwant Mann’s police is sending 50-60 member team to Delhi to arrest a man for criticising Arvind Kejriwal.

Explaining the kidnapping case registered by Delhi police, Sirsa explained that as Punjab Police arrested Bagga without informing Delhi police, it amounts to kidnaping as per law, and therefore the case has been filed. He said that Arvind Kejriwal so dangerous that he is taking the Sikhs in Punjab state towards the situation of 1980s.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa further said that ‘Arvind Kejriwal has come by the East India Company, first he will show you dreams, after that he will loot you, beat you, then he will defame the Sikhs, will call them terrorists, will put them in jails. The same thing Arvind Kejriwal has started to do.’

‘Tajinder Bagga has not committed any crime, he has exposed the crimes of Arvind Kejriwal, and we all stand behind him’, Sirsa said. He added that Bharatiya Janata Party will not allow such misjustice to any of its workers or any Indian citizen. Saying that the Delhi BJP leader is being punished for speaking the truth, the senior BJP leader said that the party will take appropriate legal action against the illegal act by Punjab Police.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh said that the Punjab govt is arresting Sikhs on false cases for criticising Kejriwal, but not arresting those who are indulging in blasphemy against Sikhism in Punjab.

Further explaining the kidnapping case filed by Delhi Police, Nupur Sharma said that it refers to the Sandeep Kumar vs State case from 2018, where Delhi High Court had issued the order in October 2019. She read the relevant parts from the judgement, she said that according to the para 15(6) of the court judgement, “After reaching the destination, first of all, he should inform the concerned police station of the purpose of his visit to seek assistance and co-operation.” Further, the para 15(29) says, “The delinquent Police Officer can be directed to pay compensation under the public law and by way of strict liability.”

Citing this judgement, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court, the BJP leader emphasised that actions can be taken against the police officials for not following the guidelines determined by the court while making arrests from other states.

The case against Tajinder Bagga was filed by Punjab police after he had posted several tweets criticising Arvind Kejriwal, after Kejriwal had made controversial comments in Delhi Assembly claiming that that the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir was fiction. Bagga had also said his party workers will not let Kejriwal live in peace for such blatant lie, but AAP workers have been circulating his comment omitting the words ‘in peace’, and falsely claiming he said he will not let Kejriwal live.