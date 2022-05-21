While the Congress party has opined the ruling BJP was raking up religious issues like the disputed structure called the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, to boost its dwindling popularity since its performance graph was continuously falling, a new survey result tells a completely different story. As per the latest IANS-CVoter survey, 44.77% of Indians are satisfied with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 37.66 per cent of Indians are very much satisfied with the work of the present Central government led by the BJP.

On the contrary, the survey stated that 45.92% of people across India were not at all satisfied with the work done by Sonia Gandhi and 44.44% of Indians expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The poll was conducted on a daily basis for the last 12 months.

As per the IANS-CVoter survey, 36.48% of Indians are not satisfied with the work of the leader of the Opposition in their states.

Digvijaya Singh claims BJP raising Gyanvapi issue because of its dwindling popularity

The aforementioned poll should strike a bell for the Congress Party, which is currently exploiting the Gyanvapi issue as a new weapon against the BJP government. Replying to a query over the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi, Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh said on Friday that the ruling BJP was raking up religious issues like the Gyanvapi “mosque” in Varanasi as its performance graph was continuously falling.

“This is not a new thing. Inflation and unemployment are rising, rupee value is dropping and the Modi government’s graph is tumbling. In this condition what are they going to do?” he told reporters here.

Congress whitewashes destruction of Kashi Viswanath Temple

It may be recalled that on Saturday (May 14), the Congress party courted controversy after it tried to give a clean chit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb for the destruction of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Commenting on an old picture of a destroyed wall of Kashi Vishwanath temple uploaded on Twitter by a popular Twitter handle (@IndiaHistorypic), the official handle of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Sevadal insinuated that the ancient Hindu temple was not destroyed by the Mughal emperor, by claiming how the photograph was taken in 1890 can prove that Aurangzeb had destroyed the temple when the Mughal emperor had died almost two centuries ago.

Despite the clarification that the images are from ASI and the British Museum and that the wall of the destroyed temple is now part of the mosque, Maharashtra Congress sevadal continued to question the well-known fact.

Congress Sevadal tried to dismiss the fact that Aurangzeb had destroyed the temple to build just because a photograph of the partially destroyed wall was taken decades later. But the fact is, it is an undeniable fact that the original Kashi Vishwanath temple was destroyed during the regime of Arungzeb and the mosque was built on its ruins. Even the Muslims don’t deny this fact, they only justify this by saying that Aurangzeb had ordered to demolish the temple after spotting some crimes by the priests in the temple.