A mysterious gold-coloured chariot-like structure was spotted at Sunnapalli coast in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

According to the reports, the chariot has a resemblance to the shape of a monastery in Southeast Asian countries. After spotting it in the waters, it was brought to the shore with the help of local fishermen using ropes. The gold-coloured chariot-like structure is likely to be from Myanmar, Malaysia or Thailand. The structure can be a part of a monastery.

SI Naupada says, "It might've come from another country. We've informed Intelligence & higher officials."

The chariot is suspected of having strayed into Andhra Pradesh coast under the impact of cyclone Asani. Locals say that the chariot may have been washed to the coast due to the high tidal waves caused by the effect of the cyclone. It may have reached Indian shores from a country close to the Andaman sea like Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia or Indonesia, it has been speculated. A local police official said that it might have come from another country, and they have informed Intelligence and higher officials to probe its source.

However, some officials say it has not come from a foreign country, but may be from a movie set in India. Santabommali tehsildar J Chalamayya said, “we suspect that the chariot was used for some movie shooting somewhere on the Indian coast and the high tidal activity may have brought it to Srikakulam shore.”

A large number of people from the region gathered at the shore to get a glimpse of the object after hearing about it.

Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to come near the coast of Andhra Pradesh today. A ‘red alert’ has been issued for districts in coastal Andhra. However, the cyclone Asani is unlikely to make a landfall, and ’ is expected to gradually weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ today, which will further weaken into a depression by Thursday.