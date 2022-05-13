The Gujarat Police on Friday accused and arrested Shakir of brutally assaulting and killing a 22-year-old man named Mithun Thakur in Rajkot, Gujarat. Thakur was in love with Shakir’s sister Sumaiyya Kadivaar and their inter-faith relationship was disapproved by the accused. He, along with his three unnamed associated went to Thakur’s house in Rajkot and beat him to death.

The Police on May 13 said that while the prime accused in the case has been identified and arrested, they are searching for the other accused persons. The Police also stated that Sumaiyya who had attempted suicide after Thakur’s death was in stable condition and was being treated further.

“We got to know that the accused’s sister had attempted suicide. She is stable now”, said Pravin Kumar, DCP (Zone-I) of Rajkot. The Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As reported earlier, Sumaiyya, the sister of the accused had tried to end her life by slashing her wrist. She was, however, rushed to the hospital where she survived. The entire matter came to the fore after the girl was admitted to the hospital. Mithun (22) and Sumaiyya (18) were in love and Shakir had found them talking to each other on phone. He then threatened Thakur to stay away from his sister.

On May 11, a furious Shakir went to Thakur’s residence and assaulted him. One of his neighbors noticed Thakur lying unconscious at his home after which he rushed him to Rajkot Civil Hospital. Later he was taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Reportedly, Thakur and Sumaiyya stayed in the same neighborhood in Radha Krishna Society on Jungleshwar main road. Sumaiyya’s parents are divorced, and her mother also works as a laborer at a private company. Mithun Thakur was a native of Bihar and he and his father Bipin were manufacturing workers in Rajkot.

This is one of the many such incidents of hate crimes where Hindus have been assaulted and killed by the family members of their Muslim lover or wife. Recently, a young man named Billapuram Nagaraju was stabbed to death in full public view by the family of his Muslim wife outside the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office in Hyderabad. The video of the brutal act had gone viral on social media platforms.

Also, a 24-year-old man from Gujarat’s Sarkhej was beaten up by three of his wife’s family members, who also kidnapped his wife after they objected to the interfaith marriage. In the current case, the Police have arrested the main accused Shakir, and have booked him under the relevant sections of the IPC.