Here is what Islam says about sexual relations with a minor girl

Islamic scriptures offer many answers to various questions asked by the adherents of Islam. One of the concerns is having sexual relations with a minor. According to Islamic scholars, while child marriage and sexual activity between adults and children are permitted under Islamic law, sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of nine is prohibited.

According to Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a man may satisfy his sexual desires with a minor girl as young as a newborn. He should not, however, penetrate. Lustful touch with a newborn is permissible under Islamic law. If the male penetrates and harms the girl, he should be held financially liable for her whole life. This is mentioned in Tahreer al-Waseelah, vol. 2, pages 221-222.

As Ayatollah Khomeini says, it is not permissible to have intercourse before the age of nine, whether in nikah (permanent marriage) or temporary marriage. However, it is stated that all other pleasures like as amorous touch, hugging, and thighing are permitted even with a breastfeeding child.

What is Thighing?

Thighing is the act of rubbing the penis between the legs as an alternative to sexual intercourse when it is not feasible owing to age or menstruation. Thighing is a sort of non-penetrative sex in which the penis is positioned between the receiving partner’s thighs and friction is created by thrusting. It is also known as coitus interfemoris, thigh sex, and interfemoral sex.

Sunni legal sources also attest to and confirm the practice. Islamweb.net, one of the most comprehensive Fatwa sources on the internet, includes the following Fatwa:

Question: What’s the ruling on thighing minors?

Answer: If the question refers to the thighing of a minor wife by her man then this is permissible. But if the question refers to the thighing of a non-wife then it’s forbidden whether it’s the thighing of a minor or an adult, a male or a female.