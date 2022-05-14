The disputed structure at the Gyanvapi in Varanasi was surveyed on Saturday 14th May 2022 as per Varanasi court order. Jitendra Singh Bisen, head of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, told the media after he came out of the structure finishing today’s round of the survey that there is a lot more seen inside the disputed structure than imagined. The survey work in four cellars has been completed. In addition, a survey was also conducted on the western wall of the disputed structure. The survey will continue on Sunday, which has to be completed by May 17th.

It may be noted that Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh is one the plaintiffs in the case demanding to pray at the Shringar Gauri Sthal, located inside the disputed mosque structure. Five women named Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas and Rekha Pathak Rakhi Singh have filed the petition, and among then Rakhi Singh is a founding member of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

Jitendra Singh Bisen said, “During the survey, some locks were opened and some had to be broken. There’s a lot remaining to survey right now. There’s so much more than I imagined. I would say that it is beyond the imagination of not only me but all. We can’t tell all the things in the media. About 40 percent survey is completed and it will continue tomorrow.”

The survey continued for four hours as per the court’s order. At 8 AM, everyone associated with it arrived at the disputed structure. The survey was stopped at 12 noon. Plaintiff-defendant and police-administration, all parties were cooperating, and the survey was done peacefully. Lawyers said the survey report was highly confidential.

Reportedly, 2 basements at the structure were surveyed today. While videography was done using special cameras, the members of the survey team were not allowed to carry mobile phones so that there is unauthorised leak of photos of the interiors. The Varanasi police commissioner and a trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also present during the survey.

Today, more than 1,500 policemen and PAC personnel were deployed in the security of the disputed structure at the Gyanvapi complex. Also, the movement of people within 500 meters of the Gyanvapi complex was stopped. The police also restricted the movement of vehicles from Godaulia and Maidagin areas.

Days after members of the Muslim community impeded the survey, a Varanasi court on May 12 allowed a videographic survey of the disputed structure. Varanasi’s Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued guidelines for the same and added that the survey will now be held and a report to be submitted by May 17. As per the report, it is also reported that the basement of the disputed structure has also been directed to be opened.

In the meanwhile, the Muslim side has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to stop the survey. While the petitioners had requested to stay the process immediately, the CJI refused to do that, and the matter has been listed before Justice DY Chandrachud. However, with the survey to be completed by 17th May and almost half of it almost completed, it is possible that the survey might by completed before the matter is taken up by the Supreme Court. It is interesting to note that while the survey will continue on Sunday also, the court will be closed on next two days, on Sunday and and then on Monday due to Buddha Purnima.