Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Don't patronize us': India calls for de-escalation at UNSC meet on Ukraine, Permanent Representative...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘Don’t patronize us’: India calls for de-escalation at UNSC meet on Ukraine, Permanent Representative to UN shuts Dutch Ambassador on Twitter

Minutes after S Tirumurti tweeted the transcript of India's statement to UNSC, Dutch Ambassador to the UK, Karel van Oosterom, tried to insinuate that India did not respect the UN charter.

OpIndia Staff
India's Permanent UN Representative slams Dutch Ambassador. Here is why
S Tirumurti at UN (Photo Credits: The Economic Times)
73

On Friday (May 6), the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, lambasted Dutch ambassador Karel van Oosterom for patronising India for abstaining from voting against Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

A day earlier, S Tirumurti had made a statement in the UNSC about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He had remarked, “Ever since the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for the complete cessation of hostilities and for pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out.”

“India has strongly condemned killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.,” S Tirumurti had emphasised.

He further added, “India remains on the side of peace and therefore believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty.”

“The conflict is having a destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications. Oil prices are skyrocketing and there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers. This has had a disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries,” the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations stated.

S Tirumurti pointed out that India had been sending humanitarian supplies, such as medicines, medical supplies and essential relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbours. “We support calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies, including through the establishment of humanitarian corridors,” he emphasised.

Lastly, he called for the non-politicisation of humanitarian principles and added that the current global order is the result of respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of other countries.

S Tirumurti slams Dutch Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Minutes after S Tirumurti tweeted the transcript of India’s statement to UNSC, Dutch Ambassador to the UK, Karel van Oosterom, tried to insinuate that India did not respect the UN charter.

Screengrab of the Twitter exchange between the two diplomats

“You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter,” he wrote. Oosterom ended up receiving a befitting reply from the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. “Kindly don’t patronise us, Ambassador. We know what to do,” responded S Tirumurti.

India abstained from voting against Russia at the UN

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. A day later, India abstained from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution that criticised the actions of Russia.

Addressing the emergency session of the UNSC, TS Tirumurti said that India was deeply disturbed by the turn of developments in Ukraine and urged that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. “No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives,” he had said.

According to news agency ANI, through its decision, India had retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Don’t patronize us’: India calls for de-escalation at UNSC meet on Ukraine, Permanent Representative to UN shuts Dutch Ambassador on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

Nagaraju had offered to convert to Islam before his wife Sulthana’s family brutally murdered him: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab police, ‘police assaulted me too when I tried to take video’, says leader’s father: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Recce, confusing police, barricades before the attack, stocks of acid, rods, and swords: Read how Jodhpur rioters were all prepared

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana: Mobin Ahmed and Masood Ahmed arrested who had brutally killed Hindu boy Nagaraju for marrying Mobin’s sister Ashrin Sultana

OpIndia Staff -

‘Women who don’t wear burqa and who remove burqa to take selfies will be thrashed’: Muslim group in Mangaluru issues threats

OpIndia Staff -

NCPCR asks Twitter to take down Kunal Kamra’s tweet with doctored video of minor boy singing patriotic song to PM Modi, terms it political...

OpIndia Staff -

After blaming the 14-year-old Nadia rape and murder victim, Mamata Banerjee again tries to blame UP for victim shaming

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Class-II officer sentenced to one year’s imprisonment under triple talaq law, victim thanks Modi government

OpIndia Staff -

Hardeep Singh Puri refutes AAP leader Atishi’s claim that central govt is bulldozing temples, asks to educate herself as the Religious Committee works under...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,658FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com