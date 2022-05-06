India's Permanent UN Representative slams Dutch Ambassador. Here is why

On Friday (May 6), the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, lambasted Dutch ambassador Karel van Oosterom for patronising India for abstaining from voting against Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

A day earlier, S Tirumurti had made a statement in the UNSC about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He had remarked, “Ever since the commencement of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for the complete cessation of hostilities and for pursuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out.”

“India has strongly condemned killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation. We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.,” S Tirumurti had emphasised.

He further added, “India remains on the side of peace and therefore believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty.”

At the UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine this afternoon, I made the following statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1ZMrEOzADB — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

“The conflict is having a destabilizing effect with broader regional and global implications. Oil prices are skyrocketing and there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers. This has had a disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries,” the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations stated.

S Tirumurti pointed out that India had been sending humanitarian supplies, such as medicines, medical supplies and essential relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbours. “We support calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies, including through the establishment of humanitarian corridors,” he emphasised.

Lastly, he called for the non-politicisation of humanitarian principles and added that the current global order is the result of respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of other countries.

S Tirumurti slams Dutch Ambassador to the United Kingdom

Minutes after S Tirumurti tweeted the transcript of India’s statement to UNSC, Dutch Ambassador to the UK, Karel van Oosterom, tried to insinuate that India did not respect the UN charter.

“You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter,” he wrote. Oosterom ended up receiving a befitting reply from the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. “Kindly don’t patronise us, Ambassador. We know what to do,” responded S Tirumurti.

India abstained from voting against Russia at the UN

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. A day later, India abstained from voting on the United Nations Security Council resolution that criticised the actions of Russia.

Addressing the emergency session of the UNSC, TS Tirumurti said that India was deeply disturbed by the turn of developments in Ukraine and urged that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. “No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives,” he had said.

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution.



Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/w0yQf5h2wr — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 25, 2022

According to news agency ANI, through its decision, India had retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy.