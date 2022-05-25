Days after a temple-like structure was found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Karnataka, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the members of the Bajrang Dal performed the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira Thenkulipadi in Ganjimutt on Wednesday.

The ritual was performed to find a solution to the controversy over a temple-like structure that was discovered during the renovation work of the mosque.

According to the reports, Hindu organizations held the ritual to establish divinity on the spot as per astrology. Tambula Prashne is performed to find out through astrology whether some kind of divine forces are present or not. When Tambula Prashne comes positive, then is performed the ritual of ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’. The VHP after the Tambula Prashne ritual today has plans to conduct the ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ ritual also.

Following the ritual that was carried out from 8:30 am to 11 am, the Commissioner of Police imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within a 500-meter radius of the Jumma Masjid in Malali of Thenkulipadi village. Police personnel have also been deployed in the area to maintain peace and harmony.

“Situation is peaceful. Hindu organizations held a ritual today that started at 8.30 am and continued till 11 am. Force has been deployed wherever necessary. Villagers also have ensured that no untoward incident will happen and both the parties have agreed to fight it in court”, confirmed Mangaluru Police Commissioner NS Kumar on May 25.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Bharath Shetty has demanded an ASI investigation on the spot. Earlier he had said that the issue of the disputed site at Malali was not a political issue but a social one. “It’s not about polarisation but rediscovering history. We are not claiming anything. We are hoping to reclaim the truth. Let the competent authority conduct survey. Let the reality be known to the World”, he had tweeted.

“The truth deserves to be known as it cannot be suppressed nor distorted. Let the Archeological Department conduct a survey, it doesn’t violate the Places of Worship Act of 1991”, he had added on May 23. The presence of a Hindu temple-like structure inside the masjid has now raised curiosity among the people residing in the area whether a temple existed in the place before the present mosque was constructed. With locals suggesting that there is every possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site, VHP leaders have appealed to the district administration to look into the matter and take appropriate decisions regarding the old mosque and its renovation.