On the night of Wednesday, May 18th, a team of Mathura and Haryana police was attacked in Nangla Islam Nagar under the Shergarh police station area in ​​Mathura. The villagers attacked the police with stones, bricks and lathis when they went to arrest an OLX fraudster named Nauman from the village. The Mathura police confirmed that firing even happened from rooftops. Many policemen were injured in the attack.

The Mathura police said that they have registered a case against 34 known and 10 unknown people and arrested 18 people including 9 women under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

थाना शेरगढ़ क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम जंघावली में पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला व पथराव करने वाले 18 अभियुक्तगणों को गिरफ्तार करने के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी छाता द्वारा दी गई बाइट । pic.twitter.com/SH6DShLzuF — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) May 19, 2022

Kosikalan police station in-charge Arun Panwar said that the arrested accused include Shokeen, Rashid Khan, Arish, Tarif, Robin, Mushtaq, Rizwan, Rashid a resident of Janghawali in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and Asif. The other accused were arrested were identified as Rahul, Nauman, Shakir, Mufid, Mukeem, Anees, Zubaid, Bhalla, Taleem, Farooq, Junaid, Movvi, Shaeeda, Samman, Aabad Khan, Iqbal, Rafika, Arshida, Rapsheena and Arfina. A case has been registered against 10 other people including Barfina, Amina, Mosmina, Rehana and Kaifa for attacking the police personnel and freeing the accused.

In what transpired, the Sector-31 Faridabad Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar, SI Rajesh Kumar, along with police personnel Azharuddin and Arif reached Mathura’s Shergarh police station on Wednesday afternoon to apprehend the OLX fraudster Nauman as his phone location was showing that he was in that area. Nauman was accused of defrauding people of Rs 36 thousand on OLX.

The police team reached Nangla Islam Nagar and arrested the accused. They recovered two tractors and a Hyundai Creta car from the accused. Besides many stolen mobile phones were also recovered from the accused. When the police were taking away the fraudster, a mob from the village that included several women attacked the police personnel with bricks, stones and sticks. The fraudster managed to flee during the assault.

Inspector Durvesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Sumit Kumar and women constable Ritu Sharma and the sub-inspector of Kapil Nagar were badly injured in the attack. Following reports of the attack on the police team, officers from adjacent police stations arrived and conducted house-to-house searches in order to apprehend the perpetrators. Several female assailants were also apprehended.