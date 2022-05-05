Child rights body the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed Twitter to take down a tweet by alleged comedian Kunal Kamra, where he had morphed the video of a child singing a patriotic song in from of PM Modi in Germany. The NCPCR wrote to the Twitter India asking it to remove the doctored video posted by Kamra, saying that he had done it for political agenda on Twitter.

NCPCR said that it has received several complaints regarding a video of a minor by the official Twitter account of Kunal Kamra doctored a video of a minor singing a patriotic song to further his own political agenda. It said that the Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint and is of the view that using minors for propagating political ideologies is a violation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. 2015 and The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules. 2021. Further, the Commission is apprehensive that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their mental well-being, the letter by NCPCR stated.

Therefore, NCPCR asked Twitter that the video should be taken off the platform immediately and appropriate action should be taken against the official account of KunaI Kamra for posting such content. Saying that it has power to ask for such removal under Section 13 of the CPCR Act 2005 and being a competent authority under IT (Intermediary) Rules, 2021, NCPCR also asked Twitter to submit an action taken report within 7 days.

However, Kamra seems to have already deleted the tweet, as it is no longer available on Twitter. However, another doctored video of the same video that he had posted is still available.

Yesterday, Kunal Kamra had posted a doctored video on Twitter, where he had altered the audio of a video showing a minor boy signing a patriotic song to PM Narendra Modi in Berlin during his Germany visit. The young boy was originally seen singing the patriotic Hindi song, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat”. However, Kamra had edited out the video to add background songs that were defamatory in nature.

Responding to Kamra’s vile tweet, the young boy’s father Ganesh Pol had slammed the alleged ‘comedian’ for his insensitivity and schooled him for using a young boy to further his politics. The father of the seven-year-old boy said that his son wanted to sing the song for his beloved motherland and added that though he was still young, he loved the country more than Kamra did.

But even after the boy’s father had slammed him, Kunal Kamra had continued to bully the minor boy. After huge outrage against him, he tweeted today using laughing emojis, “Sanghis worried about mental health. Are 7-year-olds from school allowed on Twitter to see memes? In college, they’d probably make fun of him for singing to the PM, which can lead to depression.”

Brazening it out, he also tweeted that he “made the child sing a song the PM much rather hear”.

Moreover, reacting to demands for NCPCR to take action against him, he had joked that people were demanding action on him just for a MEME. He tweeted, “The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights must act for on me for a MEME,” while quote tweeting such a tweet.