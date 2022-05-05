Thursday, May 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKunal Kamra morphs video of 7-year-old boy who sang patriotic song in front of...
News Reports
Updated:

Kunal Kamra morphs video of 7-year-old boy who sang patriotic song in front of PM Modi in Germany, father fumes, calls it ‘filthy politics’: What happened

Left-wing 'comedian' Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to post a morphed video of the seven-year-old singing a song in front of Prime Minister Modi. Indulging in cheap theatrics, Kamra used the boy's singing video to take potshots at PM Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra gets schooled by father of 7-year-old boy for morphing his video
5

Ganesh Pol, the father of the seven-year-old Indian-origin boy who was praised for singing a patriotic Hindi song on PM Modi’s arrival in Berlin in Germany, called out alleged comedian Kunal Kamra for ridiculing his son by morphing a video of him singing in front of Prime Minister Modi.

On Wednesday, left-wing ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to post a morphed video of the seven-year-old singing a song in front of Prime Minister Modi. Indulging in cheap theatrics, Kamra used the boy’s singing video to take potshots at PM Modi.

His tweet had come in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier tweet praising the young Indian-origin boy for singing the patriotic Hindi song on his arrival in Berlin in Germany. PM Modi reached Berlin early morning on Monday during his three-day tour to European countries of Germany, France and Denmark.

The young boy was originally seen singing the patriotic Hindi song, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat”. However, Kamra edited out the video to add background songs that were defamatory in nature.

Responding to Kamra’s vile tweet targeting the young boy, Ganesh Pol – the father of the boy, slammed the alleged ‘comedian’ for his insensitivity and schooled him for using a young boy to further his politics. The father of the seven-year-old boy said that his son wanted to sing the song for his beloved motherland and added that though he was still young, he loved the country more than Kamra did.

“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes,” Ganesh Pol said.

It is pertinent to note that alleged comedian Kunal Kamra is facing contempt of charges for making disparaging remarks regarding the Supreme Court in his recently released YouTube video ‘Be Like’. In the video, Kumra had commented on his previous contempt of court case by saying, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l**da pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s issues, come swing on p*nis).”

In the same video, Kamra added that he respected the food court in the shopping mall more than the Supreme Court and that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair that does not represent other people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kunal Kamra morphs video of 7-year-old boy who sang patriotic song in front of PM Modi in Germany, father fumes, calls it ‘filthy politics’:...

OpIndia Staff -

Before taking RSF’s ‘Press Freedom’ Index seriously, read its ‘Fact-file’: Modi Bhakt, Godi Media slur, jibes against Hindu Nationalists and overall dishonesty

Suyash Sherekar -

‘Those who disagree can change the school’: Prayagraj school principal directs students to make Eid Mubarak videos wearing Islamic dress, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -

Former foreign Correspondents’ Club member names and shames members who allegedly got Vivek Agnihotri’s press conference cancelled

OpIndia Staff -

‘There is a swimming pool in Modi’s airplane’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury makes bizarre claim to defend Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Raj Thackeray starts ‘Hanuman Chalisa against namaz on loudspeaker’ campaign, asks why 135 mosques in Mumbai still using illegal loudspeakers

OpIndia Staff -

Did Sonia Gandhi have an Italian footballer boyfriend before she met Rajiv Gandhi? Here is what we know

OpIndia Staff -

Robert Vadra’s brother in law Tehseen Poonawalla lies about the woman who was partying with Rahul Gandhi in a pub in Nepal

OpIndia Staff -

Acid bottles, stone pelting, stabbing and assault: Jodhpur sees rampant violence on Eid as mob goes on a rampage after Namaz

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: P Chidambaram reaches Calcutta HC to fight a case against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, Congress lawyers chase him way

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,657FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com