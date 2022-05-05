Kunal Kamra gets schooled by father of 7-year-old boy for morphing his video

Ganesh Pol, the father of the seven-year-old Indian-origin boy who was praised for singing a patriotic Hindi song on PM Modi’s arrival in Berlin in Germany, called out alleged comedian Kunal Kamra for ridiculing his son by morphing a video of him singing in front of Prime Minister Modi.

On Wednesday, left-wing ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to post a morphed video of the seven-year-old singing a song in front of Prime Minister Modi. Indulging in cheap theatrics, Kamra used the boy’s singing video to take potshots at PM Modi.

His tweet had come in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier tweet praising the young Indian-origin boy for singing the patriotic Hindi song on his arrival in Berlin in Germany. PM Modi reached Berlin early morning on Monday during his three-day tour to European countries of Germany, France and Denmark.

Now who did this?

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4k8bZw4Y3M — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 4, 2022

The young boy was originally seen singing the patriotic Hindi song, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat”. However, Kamra edited out the video to add background songs that were defamatory in nature.

Responding to Kamra’s vile tweet targeting the young boy, Ganesh Pol – the father of the boy, slammed the alleged ‘comedian’ for his insensitivity and schooled him for using a young boy to further his politics. The father of the seven-year-old boy said that his son wanted to sing the song for his beloved motherland and added that though he was still young, he loved the country more than Kamra did.

“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes,” Ganesh Pol said.

He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland . Though he is still very young but certainly he loves his country more than you Mr. Kamra or Kachra watever u are



Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes https://t.co/ECnBFSIWkI — GANESH POL (@polganesh) May 4, 2022

It is pertinent to note that alleged comedian Kunal Kamra is facing contempt of charges for making disparaging remarks regarding the Supreme Court in his recently released YouTube video ‘Be Like’. In the video, Kumra had commented on his previous contempt of court case by saying, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l**da pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s issues, come swing on p*nis).”

In the same video, Kamra added that he respected the food court in the shopping mall more than the Supreme Court and that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair that does not represent other people.