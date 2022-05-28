On Friday, during a Congress party conference in Jaipur, leaders on the side of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot clashed with those favouring Sachin Pilot. The incident occurred during a meeting for the Sanganer Block Congress Committee President and organisation elections.

Vinay Pratap Singh Bhopar, a Pilot camp leader, was assaulted with kicks and punches, and his clothes were ripped. Reportedly, there was blood all over his body and clothes. Bhopar said that Pushpendra Bhardwaj, a Congress leader from Sanganer, and his brother Abhishek Bhardwaj, along with his supporters, beat him up.

Vinay Pratap Bhopar then went to the Sanganer police station to make a complaint against Pushpendra Bhardwaj. He stated “I demand that Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra expel such a person from the Congress. What would my family do if I died? Will you engage in politics by assassinating workers?” Rashmi Sharma, a women activist, has filed a cross-FIR against Vinay Pratap after making an abuse complaint.

From the police station, Bhopar released a statement. He stated, “I’m making preparations from the Sanganer Assembly Constituency. Candidates Pushpendra Bhardwaj and his brother Abhishek, companions Jeetu Jakhar, Rajeev Sharma, and others attacked me, while Dharamsingh Singhania and Rameshwar Netaji protected me. I previously stated that Rahul Gandhi had initiated the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

“Congress leader Buddhiprakash Bairwa said people who work hard should be granted a position in the party. Then other people interrupted him, so I said, ‘Let him talk.’ This is where things became heated. They were also assisted by certain councillors,” he continued.

In charge of the Sanganer police station, Hari Singh stated that there was a fight at the Block Congress meeting. Vinay Pratap Bhopar has filed an assault complaint, while Rashmi Sharma has filed a case against Bhopar for harassing and using abusive language.

Unrest in Congress party

The incident, which reflects unrest inside the party, comes just days before the state’s Rajya Sabha elections. The divide between the Rajasthan Congress and the Congress party as a whole has grown broader, with many of its leaders vocalising discontent with the party’s activities.

Notably, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna declared his decision to resign on Thursday, expressing his discontent with the state apparatus. He expressed his unhappiness with the principal secretary to chief minister Ashok Gehlot for allegedly interfering in his domains. Last week, Ganesh Ghogra, a Congress lawmaker, resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur. In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ganesh Ghogra complained that the administration does not listen to him when he raises people’s problems.